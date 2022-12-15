With its land, sea and sky, the UAE, with its diverse regions, attracts local visitors and tourists from outside the country, to enjoy the moderate temperatures amidst its picturesque nature, learn about its most prominent heritage and historical features, and benefit from a list of events, festivals, and cultural and entertainment activities, to turn the land of the happiest people into a preferred tourist destination, with an identity Unified national.

The Emirates Mountains are a major attraction for tourists, visitors and lovers of adventure in nature, as the country includes a series of natural rocky, dirt and desert mountains, to constitute a prominent tourist element for lovers of climbing peaks, adventure and hope, and exploring nature and its mysteries from different angles, especially since the mountains make up 2.6% of the The area of ​​the UAE, extending over a distance of 155 kilometers from the Sea of ​​Oman in the east to the Persian Gulf in the west.

Mountain tourism is at the heart of the “The Most Beautiful Winter in the World” comprehensive national campaign, which in its third edition of this year acquires special importance based on its slogan “Our Heritage” and the connotations it carries that highlight the components and richness of the ancient Emirati heritage, the unified national identity, and the authentic values ​​that are inherited by all generations. Pride and pride.

The Emirates Mountains have a great diversity in wildlife, tree types, rocks, valley shapes, paths, caves, steepness and overlap with the sea, which gives them a special attraction for adventure lovers and those looking for a break on the peaks, some of which embrace resorts, entertainment venues and high-end infrastructure.

Jebel Jais .. a peak above the clouds

Jebel Jais is the highest mountain in the UAE, with a height of 1934 meters above sea level. It embraces its towering peaks with clouds, and gives its visitors a unique view, providing them with a haven full of enthusiasm and suspense for lovers of outdoor adventures and excursions among nature, away from the noise of the city and the pressures of life.

Jebel Jais is a major tourist destination in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, and it attracts thousands of visitors from inside and outside the UAE, due to the moderate temperatures on its peaks throughout the year. The longest sliding track in the world at 2.83 km, and at an altitude of 1680 meters above sea level, in addition to high-altitude resorts, hotels and restaurants.

Jebel Hafeet .. a natural museum

Jebel Hafeet is considered one of the most important tourist sites in the Al Ain region, as it is the highest mountain peak in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, with a height of 1249 meters, and includes antiquities dating back 5000 years.

The trip to the towering summit of the mountain is an unforgettable experience ascending on a modern road amidst mountain faults and breathtaking views, all the way to the summit and enjoying a panoramic view of Jebel Hafeet Park and Al Ain City, which is full of greenery and palm groves.



Hatta Mountains.. the tale of fresh water

The mountains of the Hatta region in the Emirate of Dubai enjoy a special beauty, as they include amazing natural treasures, and towering peaks, the highest of which is the summit of Jabal Umm al-Nusour, at an altitude of 1300 meters.

The Hatta Mountains include modern resorts and entertainment venues. The Hatta Dam is very famous in the Emirates and attracts large numbers of visitors from all over the country, as it attracts water sports enthusiasts such as water biking and kayaking.

Masfout Mountains

The Masfout region in the Emirate of Ajman has a special place in domestic tourism, as it possesses, in addition to fertile lands and green spaces, high mountains that give its visitors tranquility amid moderate temperatures.

The Masfout region has rocky slopes that attract sports enthusiasts and lovers of exploring valleys and rugged natural paths, in the mountains of Dafta, Lichen and the White Mountain.

Masafi Mountains… the magic of green terraces

The Masafi area in Fujairah is very popular with tourists due to the diversity of its mountainous terrain, which has made it a major destination for nature lovers and adventure enthusiasts. The mountains make up the largest part of Masafi’s area, and the region enjoys a mild climate throughout the year, and acquires a special charm during the winter season.

The mountains in the Masafi region are considered a natural museum due to the different types of geological components they contain. Springs and falaj abound in Masafi, and the green terraces on the slopes of its mountains look like a wonderful painting.

The campaign “The Most Beautiful Winter in the World” is an ideal opportunity to shed light on the environmental and geographical diversity that characterizes the United Arab Emirates, as the mountain ranges in the UAE are natural gems that provide tourists with an exceptional haven to get away from the noise of cities and the crowds of life, and enjoy an integrated painting made by nature over the years. The years to become today an archaeological and natural landmark, and a lofty destination for entertainment, rest and relaxation, and to take thousands of photos and videos documenting an enjoyable journey in the arms of nature.