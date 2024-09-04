The mobile medical clinic, affiliated with the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, continues to provide its free health services to the residents of villages and remote areas in Hadhramaut Governorate.

This initiative comes within the framework of the humanitarian role played by the UAE, with the aim of alleviating the suffering of citizens in several villages and remote areas where there are no hospitals or medical staff.

During last August, the mobile clinics received 537 cases, including 228 cases for children, 262 cases for women, and 83 cases for men. 93 laboratory tests were also conducted.

The clinics have succeeded in saving the lives of many patients in these remote areas, and a range of common diseases have been treated.

Mobile medical clinics regularly visit Hadhramaut villages and regions, including rugged mountainous areas, defying all obstacles to provide their humanitarian services.

Many beneficiaries expressed their deep gratitude to the UAE, stressing that the regular arrival of clinics has relieved them of the trouble of traveling to hospitals, which are hundreds of kilometers away, especially in light of the difficult living conditions.

The mobile clinics have had a significant impact on the lives of rural residents in Hadhramaut, with citizens expressing their appreciation for the efforts made to meet their health needs.

Officials at the Ministry of Public Health and Population office in the governorate confirmed that these clinics contribute significantly to alleviating the suffering of residents who find it difficult to reach health centers.

They praised the role of the UAE health initiatives, which provide comprehensive and free health and treatment services on a regular basis.

The mobile clinics include a specialized medical team, including an obstetrician and gynecologist, a laboratory technician, and doctors in general specialties, which contributes to alleviating the suffering of children and women deprived of the necessary health care.