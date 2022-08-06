The mobile clinic of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority in Hadhramaut Governorate continued to provide its treatment services to the people of the region, as part of the humanitarian efforts undertaken by the United Arab Emirates in Yemen, to alleviate the suffering of the population and to deliver primary health care to various villages and remote areas in the governorate.

During the month of July, 543 people benefited from the “clinic” in a number of Hadhramaut governorate directorates of different age groups, including children, women, men and the elderly, including 146 cases in Rakhmit area, one of the villages of Al-Raydah and Qusa’ir districts, and 72 cases in Al-Maimlah area Al-Dis Al-Sharqiya district, 201 cases in Al-Barh area in Al-Shahr district, and 124 cases in Al-Hila area, one of the villages of Brom Mayfa’ district.

The mobile medical clinic includes a general practitioner, a gynecologist and obstetrician, three nurses, a pharmacist, and a laboratory technician, in addition to health supplies, medical consultation services and free medication.

Dr. Wajdi Al-Akbari, the medical team supervisor, said that the clinic provides many free health services and has succeeded in saving the lives of many patients who live in those remote areas that suffer from a number of disease conditions.

Al-Akbari explained that what distinguishes this clinic is its ability to reach remote places, pointing out that most people who live in different governorates and villages are unable to reach hospitals in their districts, which are far from each other, and they do not have transportation or money to travel, which Making the mobile clinic a solution for the people of the area, where they get free services and medicines for children, pregnant and lactating women and the elderly.

It is noteworthy that 15,784 patients have benefited from the services of the clinics since the launch of this health project “Mobile Medical Clinic” in Hadramout Governorate.