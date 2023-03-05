The Emirates Network for Observing Meteors and Meteors of the International Astronomy Center participated with other international networks in monitoring an outburst of a meteor shower called “February-Al Shujaiyat”.

Engineer Muhammad Shawkat Odeh, Director of the International Astronomy Center based in Abu Dhabi, explained that the Shujaiyat are a number of meteors that appear in February and appear to be from the “Al Shuja’a” group.

Dr. Peter Jeniskens of the US Space Agency “NASA”, the general supervisor of the networks participating in a special cable published by the International Astronomical Union, said that a number of global networks, including the Emirates Network, monitored, during the period from February 11 to 17, 29 meteors belonging to this shower.

The space particles that caused the meteors escaped from a comet belonging to a group called the “Jupiter family”, as the last time these meteors were seen in 2013 and 2018, and no trace of them was observed in the following years, until this year they appeared in this relatively strong form.

It is noteworthy that the networks that participated in this monitoring are: 5 networks in America, a network in Europe, a network in Australia, a network in Namibia, a network in Chile, and the UAE’s only network from the Middle East.

