Sami Abdel Raouf (Dubai)

The first Emirates Medical Day, which was held yesterday (Monday), witnessed a remarkable participation of health authorities and the public, to thank and honor the various medical staff at the state level, in appreciation of their efforts in the field of health care, and the promotion of community health and quality of life.

Health officials described this occasion as a “day of loyalty and gratitude” for all health sector workers in the country, and an embodiment of the great interest the UAE attaches to its medical staff of different specialties and roles, both citizens and residents.

The events of the event were characterized by messages of community support to highlight the due appreciation of health care workers and recognition of their continuous efforts to protect community health, in various hospitals, care centers and clinics at the state level, in various government and private health agencies. The Emirates Medical Association also organized events for letters of thanks and gratitude in many commercial centers in several emirates, and many citizens and residents of different nationalities wrote letters of thanks to the health workers who dealt with them during their illness or standing with their relatives and relatives.

The idea of ​​choosing May 9 as the Emirates Medical Day came to coincide with the anniversary of the founding of the Emirates Medical Association on May 9, 1981. The initiative was approved by the Ministerial Council for Development, which is the first initiative of its kind in the UAE.

The Emirates Medical Association confirmed that this day is a source of inspiration for students and youth to move forward in this humanitarian and national field, and at the same time it is an incentive for medical and clinical staff to continue the march not only at work, but also to train the younger generations. She pointed out the importance of praising the medical staff and their humanitarian role and highlighting the nation’s pride in them, pointing out that the association was and is still making efforts to be a stimulating and supportive environment for health cadres, and this is what calls us to support them and enhance confidence in their abilities and to highlight the leading and honorable role of them, which the state is proud of.

She said: “This day represents a national occasion to introduce medical, clinical and technical competencies in the country, the region and the world, who are considered a model in efficiency and achievement, and have written and recorded the most wonderful stories of dedication and giving to protect the health of society, due to their distinguished scientific and professional levels.”

The association stated that it was decided that this celebration would be annually, noting that this year’s celebration came under the slogan “The Emirates appreciates you”, to indicate that the UAE appreciates medical personnel in all its categories, who have demonstrated efficiency in work and sacrifice in the service of their leadership and their country in various aspects of the sector. Health and medical.

She stressed the keenness and interest of the wise leadership in the UAE to support the march of health cadres, celebrate their achievements and appreciate their contributions to serving the nation and humanity.

On the celebration’s agenda, the association explained that cooperation was made with all government health institutions in the country to celebrate this day in their facilities, and that it was present during the period from 3 to 9 May in some shopping centers in the country to increase interaction and public participation on this occasion, through Sharing a name of health personnel to send a message of thanks and gratitude to the concerned person. Cooperation has also been made with the tourism sector to provide a set of exclusive discounts and offers for holders of the profession card for health workers.

And she stated that yesterday, text messages of congratulations were sent to the UAE Medical Day for workers in this field, and an interactive campaign was organized through the social media platforms designated for this day, and through the social media platforms of the health institutions in the country.

She referred to the production of a short video as a letter of thanks addressed to workers in the medical and health sector. It is shown on these interactive platforms, in addition to a short video presentation at the fuel stations of the Emirates General Petroleum Corporation (Emarat), to reach the largest possible segment.

The Emirates Medical Association confirmed that all health practitioners and health authorities in the Emirates have contributed to the tremendous growth achieved by the health care sector.

Lyrical video in 3 languages

VPS Healthcare Group, one of the sponsors of the Emirates Medical Day activities, released a lyrical video entitled “Thank you” to honor and praise health care workers. The lyrical video, which was produced by the group especially on the occasion of the first Emirates Medical Day, contains images and situations that express the courage, sacrifice and flexibility shown by health care workers in the various facilities of the health group. The video was sung in three languages: Arabic, English and Urdu. The duration of the video is five minutes. The song was written by Ashok Betty Nelson, and it is composed by the Indian band Thikudam Bridge. The song was composed in Arabic by Iman Al-Hashimi, and it was sung by Amir Zarqani, an Arab singer residing in Dubai. This song was sung in both English and Urdu by Anish Gopala Krishnan and Krishna Bongani.

“With this work, we wanted to thank our healthcare workers, for their role in spreading hope and serving patients during difficult times,” said Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Chairman and Managing Director of VPS Healthcare, who released the lyrical video on social media platforms. ».