The Emirates Media Council announced that it allowed nearly half a million titles to enter the country during the first half of this year, reflecting the continuous development in the publishing sector, the ease of government procedures, and the smoothness of digital services provided by the Council..

The Council issued more than 46,000 circulation permits for publications in various languages ​​in the country, and more than 1,570 printing permits for local, Arabic and foreign books, with a growth rate of 16% over the previous year. It also issued approval for more than 18 cinematic scripts, 32 theatrical scripts, and 12 series scripts to be filmed in the country..

His Excellency Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi, Secretary-General of the Emirates Media Council, stressed the Council’s commitment to developing a competitive media environment and increasing creative production in all its forms, while ensuring compliance with applicable legislation and policies, in line with the Council’s vision of leadership in the media sector and creating an advanced and attractive enabling environment within the framework of the values ​​and principles of the UAE by providing purposeful and responsible media content that contributes to spreading knowledge and enhancing positive values ​​in society..

His Excellency pointed out that the media industry is witnessing rapid growth in the UAE, supported by modern technological developments, flexible media policies, fast government services, advanced infrastructure in the UAE and the availability of facilities needed by media companies and institutions, stressing that these factors consolidate the UAE’s position on the global media map..

These achievements made by the Emirates Media Council reflect the momentum of intellectual and knowledge production in the UAE, the ability of media institutions to organize major events and book fairs in the country, in addition to the availability of world-class media facilities and infrastructure to attract and film television and cinematic works in the country..

The Emirates Media Council approved the screening of 339 films in cinemas, with a growth rate of 7% over the previous year and a total viewership of more than 6 million views, after these films were monitored by specialized work teams and their compliance with the media content standards included in the Media Regulation Law and its executive regulations was confirmed..

The Council also allowed the circulation of 73 electronic games in cooperation and coordination with electronic games companies, and they were given the appropriate age classification according to the age classification system approved in the country..

In terms of licensing, the Council issued 670 media licenses for radio and television broadcasting, newspapers and magazines, and 230 licenses for advertising on social media sites. The Council also conducted more than 3,250 inspection visits to media facilities in the country..