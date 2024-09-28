The Lumen et Magister Award of the Salerno Medical School to the president of the National Media OfficeChairman of the UAE Media Council and former Chairman of the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi, Sheikhh Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, for glhumanitarian efforts put in place during the Covid pandemic. This was reported by the Wam news agency. The ambassador of the Emirates to Italy, Abdulla Ali Al Saboosi, participated in the ceremony, which took place for the first time in the Chamber of Deputies.

The award celebrates the UAE’s pioneering humanitarian efforts during the pandemic crisis and commitment to the values ​​of human solidarity and international cooperation. The Emirates had provided medical and logistical aid to countries affected by the pandemic demonstrating its reliability as a global partner in addressing global crises.

Also awarded were Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi, director general of the Dubai Health Authority, Syed Basar Shueb, CEO and managing director of the International Holding Company and Peng Xiao, CEO of G42 Group.