Emirates Literature concludes its activities at the weekend

The last weekend of the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature kicks off next Friday at Al Serkal Avenue, a vibrant cultural district in the Al Quoz Industrial Area. In Dubai, and includes more than 70 local companies and companies led by entrepreneurs, and the events continue on Friday and Saturday, corresponding to 12 and 13 February, to be the conclusion This year’s session, which embodied all meanings of creativity, hope and victory over adversity.

Among the most prominent participants in the activities of the last weekend is Omar Ghobash, who will inspire us with his thoughts and talk about the positive paths that await us, and the famous poet Yamen Seesay, who participates via live broadcast from Britain, in a session A discussion in which he tells us about his famous memoirs, “My name is why”. The festival concludes with its inspiring sessions with the performance of distinguished poets, Dana Dajani, Yaman Sisay, Afra Atiq, Danabel Guterres, and Zina Hashem Bey.

The weekend begins with Sarah’s start with a “Laughter Yoga” session with Ranga, followed by a session of the two leading pioneers in their field, Hafsa Lodi and Houria Al-Taheri, who discuss fashion and feminist football issues, while writer Fadi Zaghmout talks to us about the issue of balance between freedom of the writer and what is not socially acceptable.

Julia Johnson also releases her latest children’s book, “Where’s Everyone?”. In her unique and reassuring book, we find that a group of creatures wonders why humans have disappeared from the desert?

Visitors can hone their talents and skills through workshops on creative writing with Nasir Iraq, the historical novel design workshop with Rehan Khan, or the launch of Unleash their inner voices by expressing themselves through words with Farah Shamma’s Workshop.

Heather Grace shows us how writing can be used to discover oneself and promote mental health, and Faraz Ali provides the tools needed to restore the art of writing letters. Montegrappa Prize winners for writing written letters announced, visitors can learn editing skills on Wikipedia and help introduce the treasures of Arabic literature to an audience Wider by joining the workshop presented by the “Written Written” project of the Emirates Literature Foundation.

As for the “Short and Sweet” theater, it presents 10 plays by Shakespeare, each play lasting ten minutes, throughout the weekend at “The Junction”, in addition to screenings for “Metropolis” and “Between Heaven and Earth” at Cinema Akil.

And we do not forget the creative activities at “The Jam Jar”, the most prominent of which is a workshop dedicated to those who love reading, in which participants can present a detailed illustration of their favorite bookshelf.