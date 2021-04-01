The Emirates Council for Sharia Fatwa, during its third meeting for the year 2021 held yesterday, through visual communication technology, chaired by His Excellency Abdullah bin Bayyah, Chairman of the Council, discussed the jurisprudential developments related to the blessed month of Ramadan, which need to clarify the Sharia ruling in it.

The council raised the highest verses of congratulations and congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State “may God protect him”, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the State and Ruler of Dubai, “May God protect him”, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and their brothers, Their Highnesses, the Rulers of the Emirates, on the occasion of the approaching month of Ramadan. He also congratulated the people of the Emirates on this occasion and all Arab and Islamic peoples.

The Council reviewed the jurisprudential topics on its agenda, where it discussed the Sharia provisions related to adherence to preventive and precautionary measures in the field of worship. He also discussed what is related to serving breakfast meals for the fasting person and holding Tarawih prayers in the mosques, and the ruling on using the Corona vaccine for the fasting person during the day in Ramadan, as the Council decided that this is permissible and does not contradict the fast, because it is not one of the prescribed breaking the fast.

The Council will issue a detailed official statement within the media briefing to clarify the Sharia rulings on the topics that were discussed in its meeting schedule.