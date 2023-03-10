The Emirates Council for Sharia Fatwa issued – after a field study it conducted regarding determining the amounts and values ​​of zakat al-fitr, expiation, fasting ransom, expiation for oaths, and iftar for the fasting person for the year 1444 AH / 2023 AD, in coordination with charitable bodies and societies at the level of the emirates – .. a general fatwa in which he clarified some legal provisions, and that According to the following items..

First: Paying Zakat Al-Fitr in Cash: The Council has authorized the payment of Zakat Al-Fitr in cash, based on Sharia evidence.

Second: Zakat al-Fitr.. It was estimated at two and a half kilograms “2.5” of rice for each person, and it may be given in kind “from the rice” or in cash, and its value in cash: twenty-five “25” dirhams for one person.

Third: The ransom of fasting for those who are incapable of fasting.

Fourth: The expiation for intentionally breaking the fast on one day of Ramadan..feeding 60 poor people; Each poor person has three kilos and a quarter “3.250” of wheat, or the value of that in cash, which is fifteen “15” dirhams for each poor person; With this: the total amount will be: nine hundred “900” dirhams for spoiling the one-day fast.

Fifth: The expiation for zihaar.. Feeding sixty “60” poor people for those who cannot expiate by fasting, at the amount of three and a quarter “3.250 kg” of wheat for each poor person, or the value of that in cash, which is fifteen “15” dirhams for each poor person; Its total is “900” dirhams for each day.

Sixth: Expiation for breaking the oath.. Feeding 10 poor people in the amount of three kilos “3.250” and a quarter of wheat for each poor person, and it may be given in kind or in cash, and the total value in cash is: one hundred and fifty “150” dirhams, distributed among 10 poor people.

Seventh: Atonement for those who died and obligated fasting.

Eighth: The expiation for delaying making up for Ramadan without an excuse until the next Ramadan begins.

Ninth: Ransom for committing a prohibited act that does not spoil the rituals during Hajj or Umrah.. Feeding six poor people; Three kilos and a quarter of “3.250” of wheat for each poor person, and it may be given in kind or in cash, and the total value in cash for each prohibited item is ninety “90” dirhams distributed among six poor people.

Tenth: Iftar for the fasting person.. The minimum amount for iftar for a fasting person is fifteen “15” dirhams per person.

Eleventh: The timing of paying zakat al-fitr.. It is best to pay zakat al-fitr after dawn on the day of Eid, in compliance with the objectives of the Shari’ah in enriching the poor on the day of Eid. It is also correct for her to go out as a performance throughout the day of Fitr before sunset, and after that: her act is a judgment, not a performance, and it is not permissible to be complacent in delaying it by individuals and charitable bodies from the time of the performance except for necessity.

The Council warns that all the aforementioned values ​​are estimated according to the prices of the majority of the people’s livelihood in the society of the United Arab Emirates, and accordingly: these values ​​remain subject to adjustment according to the fluctuation of market prices.

The Council calls on all charitable organizations and institutions to abide by the text of this statement