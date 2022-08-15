Sharjah (Union)

The Emirates Association for Lawyers and Legal Consultants, in coordination with its legal arm, the Higher Institute of Legal Training, and in cooperation with the office of Adnan Al Hammadi for Legal Consultations, implemented a training program entitled “The Young Lawyer”, with the aim of developing children’s mental skills and introducing children’s rights at the association’s headquarters in Sharjah.

The program included a number of workshops, brainstorming sessions and purposeful developmental games, with which the children participating in the program interacted. Dr. Muhammad Butti Al Shamsi, Chairman of the Society’s Board of Directors, stressed the importance of the initiative in investing the children’s free time, introducing them to the law, and the importance of adhering to it in their lives in the future.

Attorney Ibrahim Al Hosani, Director of the Higher Institute for Legal Training, indicated that these courses are important for future generations, in order to introduce the legal profession and bring it closer to the minds of children.

effective role

Ms. Iman Al-Azab explained that educating children about the concept and nature of law and introducing them to the rights of the child is very important, and has an effective role in training them to reach a future where law and justice prevail.

The children participated in a variety of activities during the program, including playing some developmental games and presenting a theatrical performance that reflects the contents of the legal program implemented by the participating children.

