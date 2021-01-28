Boudheeb (Al-Ittihad)

The sand field in the Sultan bin Zayed Grand Hall, air-conditioned in the Boudheeb Global Resilience Village, will host tomorrow’s fifth week competitions for the UAE Longines Jumping League, under the supervision of the Equestrian and Racing Federation, sponsored by Longines, and with the support of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council.

The competitions include eight rounds, the total prizes of which amount to 305,000 dirhams, and 4 rounds with the specifications of one round, 3 rounds with the specifications of the two stages and one round with the specifications of one round with one round for differentiation.

All runs are held over a period of two days, with the participation of riders and riders of all classes and levels in the equestrian clubs and centers in the country. 70 thousand dirhams, and the second at the conclusion of the competitions on Saturday, with the specifications of one round, with a round of differentiation on barriers of 135 cm high, with prizes of 80 thousand dirhams, while the first six of the Emirates Knights receive encouraging prizes in the rest of the rounds, totaling more than 100 thousand dirhams.

With the competitions of the fifth week, the first period of the league will be completed, and there will be room for the organization of international tournaments, which will be witnessed by equestrian clubs and centers during the next months of February and March, one of which is in the three-star category, and the other is all in the two-star category.