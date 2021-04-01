Emirates Hospital announced the opening of a tent equipped for the rapid examination of the emerging “Corona” virus (Covid-19) inside the car in Dubai, to make it easier for those wishing to obtain PCR results, and those who want to travel.

The CEO of Emirates Hospitals Group, Dr. Michael Fakih, said, “The new tent has been set up opposite the Emirates Hospital in the Jumeirah area, to receive visitors and conduct a nasal swab examination (PCR) while they are in their cars. He explained that “the tent has been set up with a capacity of 2000 examinations per day, and the examination period does not exceed minutes.” Dr. Michael Fakih stated that the examination is safe and hassle-free, as it is performed directly from the moment of entering the swab collection area. He said that the auditor receives the results of the examination within 12 hours, and the center issues a notarized “Covid-19” certificate for those wishing to travel.





