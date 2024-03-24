Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Talal Shvili, the judo national team player, won the bronze medal in the under-81 kg weight category, in the “Tbilisi Grand Slam” tournament, currently being held in Georgia, and is considered one of the four major tournaments in 2024, and the most prominent “international stations” before the World Championships, which will be held in Abu Dhabi on the 19th. Until next May 24.

Talal succeeded in clinching three consecutive victories in the second group, after the draw pitted him against the Russian Taulan Basev, who is participating under the “Olympic flag.” He overcame his opponent brilliantly, before defeating the Portuguese Anri Igotides in the second round, and completed the journey by defeating the Azerbaijani Omar Rajabli. To qualify for the semi-finals, he faced Uzbek Sharifuddin Boltaboev, who qualified from the first group, but lost to him due to a “Yuk Jake” blow under the heel, settling for the bronze medal.

Mohammed bin Thaloub Al-Darai, President of the Judo Federation, confirmed that the prominent international medal is added to the series of successes of “Emirates Judo” at the global level, and comes as a translation of the strategic plan that the Federation is working on. What enhances the value of the medal is that the “Tbilisi Grand Slam” tournament is one of the The most powerful events of the year, witnessing the participation of 531 male and female players from 83 countries, and we see a large number of winners of the World Championships in Abu Dhabi and the Olympic Games in Paris.

He said, “Talal Shafeli performed strongly in the competitions, and won three victories, which is a positive indicator. The loss was due to a small difference, and we look forward to him continuing to provide this performance in the upcoming international competitions.”

Talal Shafeli expressed his satisfaction with the result and standing on the podium, but he aspires to more in the upcoming participations. He said: “The bronze medal represents a morale boost in preparation, after reserving a seat in the Olympic Games (Paris 2024), and I strive to appear in the best way in the tournament.” World Cup, which is held in Abu Dhabi, and the desire is present to win more medals in the upcoming championships, and to always search for the best.

Our team concludes its participation when Gregory Aram competes in the under-90 kg category, where he faces Ginny Antonio from Uruguay.