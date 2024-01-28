Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The judo team concluded its participation in the Portuguese Grand Prix Championship, which was held in the city of Odivelas, under the supervision of the International Federation, and its prizes amounted to 100,000 euros, with the participation of 90 countries, including 5 Arab teams (the Emirates, Morocco, Egypt, Algeria, and Lebanon).

The team was represented by 4 players in the race to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, and Gregory Aram participated in the final of the heavyweight competition against the Frenchman Herbert Théo in the under-90 kg weight, and our player succeeded in tipping the balance in his favor with a lightning “ministerial” victory, qualifying to meet Macedo Rafael in the second floor.

Meanwhile, Marouf Omar played his first match in the “Preliminary” match, weighing over 100 kg, with the winner of the match between Venezuelan Amezquita Luis and German Connie Lucini, before our team’s delegation traveled to France to participate in the “Paris Grand Slam” from February 2 to 4 next, as part of the preparation program for “Paris Olympics.” The tournament is a “rehearsal” for the Summer Games scheduled for July, and will witness the participation of 372 male and female athletes equally, according to their classification, from various countries, including “Emirates Judo.”

111 countries applied to participate in the upcoming “Paris Grand Slam”, including 10 Arab countries represented by the teams of the UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Egypt, Tunisia, Lebanon, Algeria, and Djibouti.

Our list of participants in the “Paris Grand Slam” included players Bashirat Kharudi (weight – 52 kg) and Batsuo Altan (weight – 57 kg), and players Narmond Bayan (weight – 66 kg), Karim Abdel Latif (weight – 73 kg), and Talal Shafeli (weight – 66 kg). Under 81 kg”, Gregory Aram “under 90 kg”, Dhafer Aram “under 100 kg”, and Omar Marouf “over 100 kg”.

With the conclusion of the matches of the penultimate round of the Portuguese Championship, the young Japanese team stands in the lead with 4 medals (one gold, one silver and two bronze), while Uzbekistan is runner-up with 3 medals (two gold and one silver), and Korea is in third place with two medals (one gold and one bronze).