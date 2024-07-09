Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

On Wednesday, the second and penultimate phase of the physical preparation program for the Judo team begins, during its joint international training camp, which is currently continuing in the “Joan Gamper” sports area in the Spanish city of Barcelona, ​​in preparation for participating in the “Paris 2024” Summer Olympic Games, in which judo competitions will be held from July 27 to August 2, as part of the activities of the tournament that will witness the participation of more than 200 countries.

The first preparation period witnessed the players’ moral preparation, after their participation in many regional and international championships during the past two years, due to the importance and great sporting and societal value of the Olympic Games, after the World Championships, which requires psychological preparation for positive participation in the important event.

The current physical preparation period, in the last week of the camp, is followed by technical preparations after the approval of the final list of participants in the judo competitions for each continent and weight, after the participation of France, the host country, was determined by one male or female player in each weight, according to the regulations of the International Judo Federation.

On the other hand, Mohammed bin Thaloub Al Derei, President of the Judo Federation, during his call with Nasser Al Tamimi, member of the National Olympic Committee, Secretary-General of the Judo Federation, Treasurer of the International Federation, and Head of the Mission, reassured the progress of the team’s preparations during its current camp, stressing that the Federation is awaiting the final list of participants, in light of the classification of the International Federation of Regional Federations, after the list of our team’s mission so far included 6 individuals, with 5 male players and one female player according to the classification of the International Federation for the year 2024, wishing them more preparation for positive participation that reflects the bright face of the UAE’s sports, which enjoys the support and interest of the wise leadership.