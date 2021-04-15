Emirates Islamic Bank announced the provision of five million dirhams to support the 100 million meals campaign, which aims to provide food support to marginalized groups and needy families in 20 Arab, African and Asian countries, during the holy month of Ramadan.

The Chairman of Emirates Islamic, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Emirates NBD Group, Hisham Abdullah Al Qassem, affirmed that the noble initiative that expanded its scope to reach more needy people and countries in the region clearly reflects the values ​​of humanity and synergy for which the UAE has always been famous. And it has consistently contributed to uniting our ranks in support of those in need.

The CEO of the “Emirates Islamic”, Salah Amin, stressed that the “100 Million Meals” initiative is a practical step to respond to the severe humanitarian challenges exacerbated by the “Covid-19” pandemic.

Emirates Islamic Bank’s contribution to the campaign, amounting to five million dirhams, provides five million meals, as the donation of one dirham guarantees the provision of the basic ingredients for preparing a complete meal in the countries and low-income communities covered by the campaign.

Since the launch of the campaign, cash donations continue to flow from institutions, government agencies, companies, businessmen and community members, from the UAE and abroad, to participate in the largest campaign in the region to feed food during the holy month of Ramadan from Ghana in the continent of Africa in the west to Pakistan in Asia in the east, including the world. Arabi.

The “100 Million Meals” campaign allows individuals, institutions, companies, businessmen, community groups and economic actors to contribute to combating hunger globally, and to devote the values ​​of giving in the month of goodness, in coordination with the regional network of food banks and relevant institutions in the countries covered by the campaign, in the Arab, African and Asian countries. Food parcels for individual and family beneficiaries directly to their places of residence or locations through campaign partners from food banks and local civil society organizations.

The “100 Million Meals” campaign is an extension and continuation of the 10 million meals campaign, which recorded remarkable success last Ramadan.

