Emirates Islamic, one of the leading Islamic financial institutions in the UAE, announced the provision of 5 million dirhams to support the 100 million meals campaign, the largest campaign in the region to feed food, which aims to provide food support to marginalized groups and needy families in 20 Arab, African and Asian countries during the holy month of Ramadan. .

The 100 million meals campaign falls under the umbrella of the Mohammed bin Rashid Global Initiatives in cooperation with the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, the regional network of food banks, the World Food Program, and specialized humanitarian and charitable institutions in the countries covered by the campaign, in addition to a number of federal and local bodies and institutions, institutions and humanitarian societies. And the charity concerned in the UAE.

Hisham Abdullah Al Qasim, Chairman of Emirates Islamic, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Emirates NBD Group, affirmed: “As an Islamic banking institution with a firm commitment to community service, we at Emirates Islamic are pleased to offer our support for the largest initiative at the level of The State of the United Arab Emirates to distribute meals to individuals and families affected by the ongoing repercussions of the pandemic This noble initiative, which has expanded its scope today to reach more needy and countries in the region, clearly reflects the values ​​of humanity and synergy for which the United Arab Emirates has always been famous and has consistently contributed to unifying Our ranks support the needy, and strengthen our efforts to end hunger around the world within the framework of the ‘2030 Sustainable Development Goals’ agenda. ”

For his part, Salah Amin, CEO of Emirates Islamic, said: “In Emirates Islamic we believe in the necessity of providing basic human needs such as food, shelter, health and education in order to enhance the well-being and well-being of all members of society. One million meals “which comes as a practical step to respond to the severe humanitarian challenges exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic, and aims to reach the needy in 20 countries.”

New geographical and human horizons

Emirates Islamic’s contribution to the Ramadan Charity Campaign is the largest of its kind, which allows philanthropists from individuals and institutions in the UAE and abroad to reach their monetary donations to new geographical and humanitarian horizons, while the donations flow to the campaign through the four channels of receiving contributions, which include the website dedicated to the campaign www 100millionmeals.ae, whereby any person or organization can purchase a certain number of meals, each according to his ability, while the campaign’s call center receives contributions from shareholders via the toll-free number 8004999, and shareholders can also donate to the “100 million meals campaign” via The bank account designated for the campaign through Dubai Islamic Bank is AE08 0240 0015 2097 7815 201. Those wishing to contribute can also donate to the campaign by sending the word “meal” in Arabic or “meal” in English in the form of an SMS text message to specific numbers on the “du” or “Etisalat” networks in the country. Emirates, whereby it purchases the equivalent of a certain number of meals, starting from 10 meals.

The contribution made by the Emirates Islamic Bank to the 100 million meals campaign, amounting to five million dirhams, provides five million meals, as the donation of one dirham guarantees the provision of essential ingredients for preparing an integrated meal in the countries and communities covered by the campaign.

Since the launch of the 100 million meals campaign, cash donations continue to flow from institutions, government agencies, companies, businessmen and community members in the UAE and abroad to participate in the largest campaign in the region to feed food during the holy month of Ramadan from Ghana in the African continent in the west to Pakistan in Asia in the east, including the world. Arabi.

Providing nutritional support

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God bless him, announced the launch of the “100 Million Meals” campaign, with the aim of enabling benefactors and philanthropists from individuals, institutions and companies inside and outside the UAE to donate to provide food support. For the needy and lower-income groups in 20 countries, and it allows individuals, institutions, companies, businessmen and all segments of society and economic actors to contribute to the fight against hunger globally and the dedication of the values ​​of giving in the month of goodness, in coordination with the regional network of food banks and relevant institutions in the countries covered by the campaign in the Arab, African and Asian countries. Food parcels are delivered to individual and family beneficiaries directly to their places of residence or locations through campaign partners from food banks and local civil society organizations.

The 100 million meals campaign is an extension and continuation of the 10 million meals campaign, which recorded remarkable success last Ramadan, and the new campaign seeks to build on the successes and achievements of the last Ramadan campaign while expanding its geographical scope to include 20 countries in Africa, Asia and the Arab world, in conjunction with doubling the number of meals. Targeted about 10 times to reach 100 million meals.

The “100 Million Meals Campaign”, which translates the human values ​​of the UAE community in solidarity, giving and charity, aims to support the needy in 20 countries, including Sudan, Lebanon, Jordan, Pakistan, Angola, Uganda and Egypt, by seeking to provide a safety net that provides the components of basic meals to millions in these countries. Through the material contributions of institutions and individuals who weave together a comprehensive solidarity network that starts from the UAE and produces positive community movement around the world that supports the provision of immediate solutions to the problems of hunger and benefits from the campaign, its means, tools and regional partnerships to reach tens of millions of beneficiaries in the region and the world urgently and directly.





