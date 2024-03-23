Emirates Islamic Bank provided five million dirhams to support the “Mother’s Endowment” campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, in conjunction with the holy month of Ramadan, to honor mothers by establishing an endowment fund. With a value of one billion dirhams to support the education of millions of individuals in less fortunate communities around the world.

Emirates Islamic's contribution comes within the framework of the charitable race that has characterized the campaign since its inception, as it witnesses a great demand from individuals, institutions, private sector companies and the business community to support the spread of education and knowledge among members of less fortunate communities.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors of Emirates Islamic, Hisham Abdullah Al Qassim, said: “The (Mother’s Endowment) campaign represents a qualitative addition to the path of charitable and humanitarian work in the UAE, because it focuses on mobilizing efforts to establish an endowment fund dedicated to sustainable education, and this generous initiative has opened the door for contributions to Everyone in order to achieve its noble goals and honor the mother, and the UAE community has shown through its interaction with every charitable initiative that it is a role model for giving, solidarity, and helping the needy.”

He added: “We are proud to cooperate with the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation by participating in this campaign that celebrates mothers’ giving, and our contribution to establishing the Endowment Fund for the Education of Millions expresses our conviction that sustainable development and improving the reality of societies cannot be achieved except through developing reality.” education in these societies, and providing their children with the necessary capabilities and tools to develop their knowledge.”

The “Mother Endowment” campaign seeks to honor mothers by providing the opportunity for every person to donate in his mother’s name, and to help less fortunate communities and individuals in a sustainable manner, by supporting their education process, which provides sustainable opportunities to improve their quality of life, enhance their stability, and qualify them for contemporary and future labor markets.

The campaign also aims to establish the values ​​of filial piety, affection, compassion and solidarity among members of society, and to strengthen the UAE’s position in the field of charitable and humanitarian work, by establishing a sustainable endowment that ensures the provision of opportunities for education and empowerment.

The campaign seeks to develop the concept of charitable endowments, by focusing on empowering less fortunate individuals and communities by providing opportunities for their education and rehabilitation, developing their capabilities and skills, and reviving endowments as a development tool for societies, ensuring the sustainability of giving and goodness, and contributing to global efforts to promote sustainable development goals and support stability. Communities.