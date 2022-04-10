Emirates Islamic Bank made a donation of 5 million dirhams as a contribution to the “Billion Meals” initiative, the largest of its kind in the region, to provide food support to the needy, the poor and the less fortunate in 50 countries.

The contribution of the Emirates Islamic Bank achieves the provision of basic foodstuffs to individuals and families with lower incomes in the communities covered by the “Billion Meals” initiative organized by “Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Initiatives” in cooperation with international organizations of the United Nations and regional networks concerned with providing food security for vulnerable groups, in addition to institutions Humanitarian and local charities, and in coordination with the concerned authorities in the countries covered by the “billion meals”.

By donating to the initiative, the bank joins a long list of charitable and humanitarian pioneers from institutions, companies and individuals who have announced their support for the efforts of the “One Billion Meals” initiative since its inception, receiving donors’ contributions on the first of the blessed month of Ramadan, in a comprehensive social movement that included various economic activities and community groups in solidarity with the needy and the hungry. In order to provide a food safety net for them, and to embody the values ​​of giving and giving that are firmly rooted in the UAE society.

Salah Mohamed Amin, CEO of Emirates Islamic Bank, said: “We are pleased to contribute to the One Billion Meals initiative, coinciding with the advent of the holy month of Ramadan, and as one of the largest campaigns to fight hunger in the world, and we aim through our participation in this noble initiative, following the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in order to improve the quality of life of people around the world.. And based on the bank’s firm commitment towards contributing to the UAE’s efforts to address global humanitarian challenges and encourage charitable work in a way that reflects the true values ​​that shade our authentic national culture “.

The “Billion Meals” initiative receives donations through four approved channels, namely the website www.1billionmeals.ae and bank transfer to the account of the “One Billion Meals” initiative on the approved account number: AE300260001015333439802 at Emirates NBD in UAE dirhams. If you wish to donate one dirham per day to the initiative through a monthly subscription, you can send a text message with the word “Meal” or “Meal” to the number 1020 for users of the “du” network, or to the number 1110 for users of the “Etisalat” network. Donations can also be made by contacting the “Billion Meals” initiative call center at 8009999.



