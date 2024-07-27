The Emirates Inventors Association today launched a new phase in its journey by obtaining international observer membership in the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) of the United Nations..

Ahmed Abdullah Majan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Association, said in a statement that this achievement reflects the country’s interest in innovation, especially with the allocation of February of each year as the “Innovation Month” to raise awareness in society and encourage creativity, noting that the UAE, thanks to the directives of the wise leadership, has developed an incubator environment for intellectual property and innovation activities, provided support for the growth of knowledge-based projects, and adopted a forward-looking vision to launch an integrated legislative system to protect intellectual property rights, which enhances its transformation into an economic model based on flexibility and sustainability..

He praised the support of the Ministry of Economy and the joint coordination to enhance the global presence of Emirati inventors and expressed his thanks to His Excellency Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, and the team working in the Ministry for their efforts in achieving this accomplishment. At the same time, he praised the efforts of His Excellency Abdul Salam Mohammed Al Ali, Director of the UAE Representative Office to the World Trade Organization. .