The “Emirates Innovates 2021” award has adopted four criteria for selecting winning projects by providing creative solutions that can overcome the challenges of the Corona pandemic in any of the service and life sectors. The award will organize its event on February 25 at the Expo site.

The criteria include: “modernity”, which means the extent to which an innovative solution differs from existing solutions, “replicability” and generalization of an innovative solution in more than one country, and the “impact” criterion, which means the extent to which the solution contributes to significantly improving conditions during the crisis, and “rapid response”. »Of variables, that is, it enables him to provide a solution as quickly as possible.

The award, which was announced by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Center for Government Innovation, honors those with innovative experiences and responses that have been applied in the country in the face of the consequences of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The award includes four categories that celebrate government innovations that have been applied in federal and local authorities, in a manner that guarantees the promotion of business continuity, the national economy, education and various sectors, and the categories include: the best innovation in terms of modernity, the best replicable innovation category, and the best innovation in terms of impact on Community service, and the fastest innovation applied in the country to respond to the changes and confront “Covid-19”.

The activities of “Emirates Innovates 2021” witness the launch of new initiatives that contribute to enhancing individuals’ awareness of the importance of innovation and its impact on their reality and future, and develop in them creative thinking, which contributes to finding innovative solutions to challenges and creating a better future for future generations.

The “Emirates Innovates 2021” virtual conference will be organized based on a hybrid model that combines dialogue sessions on the ground, in addition to virtual events that will be shown on a digital platform screen in the “Sustainability Pavilion” at the Expo 2020 site.

The events include initiatives that are organized on the ground, and other virtual initiatives, with the aim of attracting the largest number of participants, as Abu Dhabi organizes 118 events and initiatives, Dubai organizes 60 internal and external events, and Ras Al-Khaimah 60 events organized by 17 local bodies, and Ajman organizes a number of initiatives, events and workshops Innovative work for different groups of society, while local authorities in Fujairah organize 30 events, and local authorities in Umm Al Quwain organize 20 innovative events.

Federal, private and academic government agencies are participating in a number of virtual activities, including the participation of the Ministry of Health and Community Protection in a session on the role of young minds and talents in the growth and development of future health care systems, and the launch of the “UAE Hackathon 2021”, which is organized by the TRA virtually.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation organizes the activities of the “Innovation Lab” aimed at finding solutions to the challenges facing the Ministry, and the “Innovation Factory” initiative, which provides explanations on the latest technological devices.

The activities of “Emirates Innovates” are committed to applying the precautionary measures set by the National Emergency and Crisis Management Authority to confront the emerging corona virus (Covid-19) pandemic.

– The award is organizing its event on February 25 at the Expo site.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

