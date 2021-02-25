Participants in the virtual ‘Emirates Innovates’ conference, held yesterday, called for investment in building mechanisms that contribute to the existence of a private sector working in space industry and science, stressing the possibility of transforming challenges into opportunities and success in facing sudden negative changes, through the implementation of flexible and transparent strategies. .

The conference was held in the Sustainability Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, in the presence and participation of a number of ministers, government officials, experts and international thinkers.

The conference sessions dealt with the UAE’s experience in transforming challenges and difficulties into opportunities through the use of the innovation and development approach, which led it to achieve achievements in exceptional circumstances in the wake of the spread of the Corona pandemic.

The conference’s activities followed the organization of the UAE Innovation Week, which celebrates innovation throughout the country.

The conference aims to strengthen the country’s position as a global center for innovation, build capacity and spread the culture of innovation in the country, and motivate government agencies, the private sector and individuals to adopt innovation practices, in addition to launching and implementing innovative initiatives and ideas at the state level.

During the conference, Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem Al-Hashemi spoke about the difficulties that the “Hope Probe” team faced during the exceptional circumstances of the pandemic, so that it was able to succeed as a result of the determination and support of the leadership of the UAE government, and its insistence on taking risks and facing challenges.

The Minister of State for Advanced Technology, Sarah Al-Amiri, said during her participation in the conference sessions that work in the space science sector and achieving achievements is based mainly on innovation and the ability to develop, adding that «transparency and not fear of error or the many challenges, in addition to the presence of a homogeneous team, all of them. Basic factors made the implementation of the various stages of the Hope Probe project successful.

She indicated that the team is working on changing methodologies and strategies in the anticipation and monitoring plans, as well as forming parallel and new work teams to create an integrated cell whose members support each other, in order to be able to face the challenge of transferring the “probe of hope” to Japan in the most difficult circumstances of the Corona pandemic. Al-Amiri said, “The implementation of the (Hope Probe) project, with all the risks and challenges it carried, especially in the last year when the outbreak of the pandemic, coincides with the story of building and managing the UAE, as it was based on achieving achievements by taking risks of whatever kind, to reach the best results in a timely manner. Standard, instead of following traditional methods that take many years to achieve the same goals.

Al-Amiri stressed that investment must be made in building mechanisms that contribute to the existence of a private sector working in the space industry and sciences in order to create a stimulating competitive environment, pointing out that “competition is an essential and important element in providing the best and achieving successes.”

Emirates Innovation Award

The results of the Emirates Innovation Award, which were allocated to projects that were able to make contributions in the field of facing the challenges of Corona, have been announced. The Ministry of Interior won in the best use of resources category for technology to detect “Covid-19” by sniffer dogs.

The Emirates University and the Abu Dhabi Department of Health also won for the Sports Outcome Project for the dynamic spread of “Covid-19”.

Ajman Municipality won in the category of automating government procedures for the Monitor for Complaints and Suggestions project.

The Ras Al Khaimah Municipality won the same category for the Production Capacity Correction Management Project.

The “Phrygina” social media platform project presented by Abu Dhabi Municipality won the innovative social services category.

Three entities won the Best Innovation in Facilitating Procedures category for the Smart Traveler Journey Project, with your fingerprint and passport submitted by the General Directorate of Nationality and Foreigners Affairs, Dubai Airports and Emirates Airlines. Three projects won the Best Remote Mechanism category, which included the telemedicine project of the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, the remote litigation for the Public Prosecution in Dubai, and the remote marriage of the Ministry of Justice.





