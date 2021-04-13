The Emirates Fatwa Council authorized the possibility of Ramadan Iftar for four groups, in light of the continuing outbreak of the Corona pandemic, the most prominent of which is the category of people infected with the virus who are authorized to medically break the fast, and the medical staff participating in the treatment of those infected with the virus, and the recipients of the vaccine who feel the pain and effects of vaccination, while the Council advised all Muslims to adhere With four measures, the most prominent of which is to make sure to receive the vaccine and pray a lot.

In detail, the Emirates Council for Sharia Fatwa affirmed that the Muslim, especially in times of crisis, must take the material and moral reasons of preservation to prevent risks and evils, indicating that in light of the Coronavirus pandemic, the safety measures directed by the Ministry of Health and Community Protection should be adhered to. Taking care to receive the vaccine that was provided free of charge to protect oneself and protect others from disease.

The council decreed that it is permissible to break the fast during the day in Ramadan for four groups during the pandemic period. The first is the category of people infected with the Coronavirus as soon as the first symptoms of the disease appear on them, on the condition that doctors inform them that fasting will exacerbate their disease, then fasting becomes impermissible, and they have to break the fast, while the second category is For people who feel significant pain or hardship when they are injected with the anti-corona virus vaccine or after it, there is no harm in breaking their fast and they have to make up the fast, pointing out that the third category is the medical personnel who supervise Corona patients including doctors, nurses, paramedics and the like, who represent the front line in confronting This is an epidemic, as they are allowed to break their fast during their working days, in case they fear that their fasting will weaken their immunity or waste their patients.

According to the council, the fourth category is the elderly who suffer from chronic diseases or respiratory diseases, or it is difficult for them to fast, as they are allowed to break their fast in Ramadan, stressing that all of these groups must spend the number of days that they did not fast after Ramadan and after the excuse of breaking the fast has disappeared, and it is adopted in determining The level and severity of the disease, according to experienced doctors and the competent government agencies. The Council reaffirmed the need for all groups and segments of society to fully adhere to all health and regulatory instructions issued by the competent authorities in the country, pointing out that it is not permissible under Sharia to violate precautionary measures and procedures in any case.

Sharia is forbidden

The Emirates Council for Sharia Fatwa reiterated its affirmation that it is legally forbidden for everyone who is infected with the Coronavirus or suspected of being infected with it, going to public places, or going to the mosque to attend group prayers, Friday or Eid prayers, and he must take all necessary precautions, by entering it In quarantine, and adherence to the treatment decided by the health authorities in the country, so as not to contribute to transmitting the disease to others.





