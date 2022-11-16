Specialized officials reported that state hospitals preceded all countries in the region in terms of the quality of services they provide, most notably the application of robotic surgeries and pharmacies, and the establishment of a unified medical file for patients, in addition to most of them obtaining international accreditations.

And they assured «Emirates Today», on the sidelines of the eighth regional conference on best practices in applying international standards for quality and patient safety, that the UAE had succeeded in establishing a strong health structure in its government and private sectors, which was the safety valve during the “Covid-19” pandemic that finally swept the world. It was distinguished worldwide by introducing artificial intelligence in all its treatment services.

Dr. Zakaria Al-Attal, Director of Quality Management at the Emirates Health Services Corporation, said that UAE hospitals have topped the list of internationally accredited health institutions, which has enhanced their competitiveness in the field of health care and made them a major attraction for medical tourism.

He stressed that the most important characteristic of UAE hospitals in general is their keeping pace with scientific and technological development, in addition to everything related to the field of digital health, as the health care services in the Foundation’s hospitals are in line with the state’s strategy in the field of digital health, as well as the commitment to the state’s promise to focus on people first by facilitating Enhancing the customer experience in all fields, especially the health sector, by providing all services through a unified smart platform.

He added, “UAE hospitals offer a unique treatment experience in rare medical specialties, most notably cardiac treatments, psychological care, and other specialties, all of which have contributed to the promotion of medical tourism.”

For her part, Mubaraka Ibrahim, Acting Executive Director of the Information Sector at the Emirates Health Services Corporation, stated that UAE hospitals preceded the region as a whole by providing quality treatment services, most notably robotic surgeries and pharmacies, which are not yet available in many countries in the region, in addition to creating an electronic health file. unified for patients, which helped in the formation of a unique health database, which helps in further development of services.

Medical technology developments

The Director General of the Emirates Health Services Corporation, Dr. Youssef Mohamed Al Serkal, said that the Corporation is keen to ensure the best level of compliance with international standards in hospitals, by improving clinical standards, in addition to keeping abreast of developments in modern medical technology, data-supported medical practices, and patient-centered care systems. To ensure sustainable promotion of quality and patient safety in the region.