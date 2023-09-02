Essam Al-Sayed (Abu Dhabi)

The “Emirates horses” belonging to the owner, Hilal Al-Alawi, under the supervision of coach Thomas Dumillo, and the leadership of the Italian knight, Christian Demuro, grabbed the spotlight with a “double”, during the activities of the “Brides’ Challenge” for the purebred Arabian horses of France, which was held at the French La Test de Bouche track, with the participation of elite World horses.

The duo of Hilal Al-Alawi’s horses, the pony “No Replay Al-Mouri”, began when he snatched the title of “Challenge of the Breeders of Purebred Arabian Horses for French Foals” at the age of three years, for the second category for a distance of 2000 meters, with a prize of 45,000 euros, outperforming the prominent candidates in the race.

“No Replay Al-Muri”, descended from the descendants of “Azadi”, did not delay in highlighting his skills, after he “turned the tables” on his rivals, “Extra Time” by Gay Nevis, who finished second, and “Afghan X Mahboob” by Al Shaqab Racing, who finished third, after He finished behind them in third place in the Prix Tijani race for the third category, but this time it was different, as his superiority came by 1.5 lengths, and he recorded a time of 2:12:73 minutes.

And the “high duo” completed the gray filly “Africa de Monlo”, which crushed its competition in the “Bridesmaids Challenge” for purebred Arabian horses for French fillies at the age of three years, for the second category for a distance of 2000 meters, with a prize of 45,000 euros.

The superiority of “Africa du Monlou” came, with a comfortable difference of 2.5 lengths from “Al-Rasha” by Al-Wasmiya Racing, while “The Goblin” for Al Shaqab Racing came in third place, and the daughter of “AF Al-Buraq” recorded a time of 2:11:33 minutes, to confirm She is a future star.