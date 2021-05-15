Mohammed Hassan (Dubai)

The Emirati horses grabbed the spotlight at Newbury Racecourse in Britain by achieving a deserved quadruple, led by the star “Palace Pierre” to His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, who was crowned the Locking Sticks for the first category for the mile. “Palace Pierre” won first place under the leadership of Frankie Dettori and the supervision of John Gossden. The son of “Kingman” did not face any real difficulty in the race, confirming that he is the best in the world in the distance of a mile, and scored 1.40.96 minutes, ahead of the runner up, “Lady Boothorse.” , While Top Rank came in third place. Shadwell’s “Assi”, led by Jim Crowley and supervised by William Haggas, won the title of the Rayyan race in the second round of the ceremony, the title of the Rayan Stakes for the third category for a distance of 2400 meters, after a wonderful performance despite the slow start. The son of “Sea the Stars” succeeded in achieving a well-deserved victory ahead of “Thunderous”, who finished second by four lengths, while “Logisan” won third place, and the champion scored 2.39.11 minutes, and his next destination will be the Cornish Cup. The skill completed a double “tribute” to the Shadwell horses, when they won the title of “Laced” fillies for a distance of 1,800 meters. The daughter of the “editor” continued her strong start and recorded her second victory under the supervision of Roger Varane and led by Jim Crowley. The Emirates Horse Quad “Creative Force” for Godolphin started in the second half of the ceremony, achieving its third successive victory, led by James Doyle and supervised by Charlie Appleby, after he won the Carnarvon Stakes “Lested” for a distance of 1200 meters, beating the “Spy Catcher” by three lengths.