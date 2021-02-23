Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Zayed Center for Studies and Research of the Emirates Heritage Club, in cooperation with the Ministry of Education, launched the initiative “On the Path of the Firsts”, which includes heritage activities and workshops directed to the emerging generations, with the aim of establishing heritage values ​​in them and reminding them of the customs, manners and values ​​of their ancestors. Yesterday witnessed the launch of the first activities within the initiative, which will continue until next March 30, when Musallam Al Ameri, a researcher in oral heritage at the Zayed Center for Studies and Research, gave a lecture on a distance, in which he dealt with the Sunna and the etiquette of councils.

In his speech, he touched on Emirati customs and traditions in the literature of the majlis, how to receive the guest, the literature of dialogue in the council, and the preparation and presentation of Arabic coffee in the correct ways.

The researcher conducted a dialogue with the students about the etiquette of the majlis and the importance of honoring the guest as it is an authentic and well-established Emirati custom, as the guest continues to enjoy distinguished hospitality provided by the owner of the council, in his reception, hospitality, reassurance and assistance in case he needs help or asks for help.

The lecture was attended by students and teachers of “Ajman” private schools, “Call of Islam” private, “Manar Al-Eman”, and “Deans”, “Al-Arabiya Private”, “Al-Nasr” and “Harvest” private.