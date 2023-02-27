Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Emirates Heritage Club crowned the winners of the 40-foot Abu Dhabi Rowing Boat Race, organized by the club in four rounds bearing the colors of the UAE flag, on the Abu Dhabi Corniche for a distance of 4 nautical miles, with the participation of 1,156 sailors, distributed on 68 boats, as part of its participation in the activities of the Festival. Maritime Heritage, organized by the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism from 17 to 26 February.

Abdullah Muhammad Jaber Al-Muhairbi, advisor at the Emirates Heritage Club, crowned the boat “Ghayer” of the Al-Jazirah Al-Hamra Folklore Society in Ras Al-Khaimah, with the first half “Al-Samalia” lawn in red, led by Al-Nukha Jaber Muhammad Jaber Al-Hammadi, and Al-Sakuni Amer Muhammad Muhammad, and crowned the boat “Youth of Sohar », which is owned by the Omani Committee for Marine Sports, with the law of the second half “Al-Futaisi” in green, led by the captain Mohammed Salih Rashid Al-Ghaithi, and Al-Sakuni Ibrahim Salih Al-Ghaithi, while the boat “Defense” owned by the Ministry of Defense, led by Al-Nokhatha and Al-Sakuni Badr Abdul Hakim Muhammad Thani, was crowned with the law of the third period «Al-Hadria » In white, the boat “Al Qasimi” of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, led by the captain Abdullah Ahmed Abdul Rahman Al Mansouri, and Al Sakuni Ahmed Salem Dahmash, was crowned with the “Marhabani” fourth row in black.