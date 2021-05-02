Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Zayed Center for Studies and Research of the Emirates Heritage Club organized a virtual symposium yesterday, on the occasion of Zayed Day for Humanitarian Action, entitled: “Human giving … rooting for the UAE’s cultural and moral heritage.”

The symposium was attended by Mohammed Haji Al Khoury, Director General of the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation for Humanitarian Works, Dr. Jamal bin Huwairb Al Muhairi, Executive Director of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, the Cultural Advisor in the Dubai government, and Rashid Al Hamiri, Director of Foreign Aid Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. The seminar was moderated by researcher and historian Dr. Hamdan Al-Derai.