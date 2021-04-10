The Emirates Heritage Club concluded the activities of the Al Thuraya Heritage Forum 2021, which was organized this year remotely, with the participation of the youth and women’s centers of the club «Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Al Samha, Al Wathba and Sweihan», from 28 March to 08 April, and was broadcast on the digital platform For the club.

Rashid Khadim Al Rumaithi, Head of Centers Affairs at the Emirates Heritage Club, Director of the Thuraya Forum, said: “All centers affiliated with the Emirates Heritage Club participated in this forum, which is organized annually in conjunction with the Spring Break for school students, praising their efforts in highlighting and preserving the UAE heritage as an authentic national identity. And transferring it to the generations, as part of the club’s mission to consolidate the heritage and take care of the young generation. ”

Al-Rumaithi stressed that the aim of the forum’s activities is to raise awareness mainly in order to instill knowledge of Emirati heritage in the hearts of young people, consolidate their national identity, and refine their belonging to their country.

Al-Rumaithi pointed out that the second and last week of the forum, which was devoted to the youth centers of the club, held in it many heritage, cultural and artistic workshops presented by a group of heritage trainers, and included workshops on crafts, marine heritage, camel, falconry and the agricultural environment, in order to contribute to the rehabilitation of the youth sector to be Active members of society, within the framework of the culture and heritage of the Emirates, and in line with the nature of the era and its requirements.

For her part, Fatima Al-Tamimi, head of the women’s activities section at the Emirates Heritage Club, said that the first week of the forum was devoted to the women’s centers of the club, which left a distinctive imprint by participating in a variety of workshops, such as workshops for teaching handicrafts such as spinning, sadu, tali, burqa making, and giraffes. And the Khos industry, in addition to workshops on Arabic coffee and traditional cooking. Al-Tamimi stressed that these workshops aim to develop the handicraft skills of female students, and to emphasize the importance of preserving the Emirati heritage and its ancient traditions.