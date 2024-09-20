The Emirates Cardiac Society revealed that 90% of those who suffer from heart attacks are smokers, stressing that heart and artery diseases are a major cause of death.

In detail, the Vice President of the Association and Consultant Cardiologist, Professor Abdullah Shahab, told “Emarat Al Youm” that about 90% of those who suffer from heart attacks are smokers, noting that deaths from heart disease annually amount to 21 million cases worldwide, especially heart attacks.

He stressed the need to take preventive measures at an early age, before exposure to or infection with these diseases.

He explained that the age group of 40 years and above is the most vulnerable to arterial diseases and heart attacks, due to the many factors that cause diabetes, high blood pressure and high cholesterol levels.

He pointed out that in the past, heart and artery diseases were prevalent in older age groups, but now they have started to spread among young people in their twenties, noting that in the last ten days alone, he received four cases of heart attacks between the ages of 29 and 40. He attributed the infection of young people at young ages to smoking and following an unhealthy and unbalanced lifestyle, whether inside or outside the home.

Shehab stressed the need to be aware of the reasons for prevention at an early age, most notably following a balanced diet based on vegetables, fruits and meat in permissible proportions, being keen to engage in physical and mental activity in professional and public life, staying away from fast food and processed foods, and conducting periodic examinations starting at the age of 20, especially if the person has a family history of chronic diseases.

He warned against following the advice of social media doctors, which is characterised by chaos, lack of credibility and deviance from the scientific approach, especially after celebrities claiming to be doctors have emerged and are offering health advice with the aim of achieving a “trend” at the expense of the truth.

He stressed that an unhealthy lifestyle contributes significantly to the high rates of cardiovascular diseases, especially with the increase in factors that contribute to death from the disease, such as diabetes, high blood pressure, anxiety and stress.

He pointed out that a recent study revealed that between 70 and 80% of the UAE population suffers from high cholesterol, while a third of the population suffers from high blood pressure, a fifth of them suffer from diabetes, and a sixth of the population falls under the category of smokers.

Shehab stressed the importance of increasing community awareness of the causes of these diseases, in order to launch appropriate preventive campaigns to combat heart and arterial diseases, which often involve changing lifestyle and exercising.

In addition, the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services confirmed the intensification of its efforts, programs and specialized initiatives in this regard, noting that it launched the Cardiac Care Unit, which is the latest specialized ambulance vehicle launched with the aim of providing advanced care for critical emergency cases, such as heart attack or stroke, in addition to responding to serious accidents according to the latest treatment protocols, while transporting the patient or injured person to the nearest and most appropriate hospital. It stated that an advanced paramedic works on board the Cardiac Care Unit, equipped with all professional expertise and knowledge, ready for all types of emergency cases, and has been provided with medications designated for such cases that are given to the patient based on the diagnosis of the case.

She added: “The cardiac care unit is also distinguished by the fact that it contains the latest artificial respiration and cardiopulmonary resuscitation devices, in addition to specialized medications that are given to the patient during his transfer to the hospital, in severe cases and during the transfer of the patient in the ambulance. It is also equipped with an electric shock device, which gives electric shocks to heart patients in cases of cardiac fibrillation, and measures various vital signs.

In a related context, World Health Organization statistics showed that cardiovascular diseases are a major cause of death in the world, causing the death of about 17.9 million people every year. Cardiovascular diseases are defined as a group of disorders that affect the heart and blood vessels, including coronary heart disease, cerebrovascular disease, rheumatic heart disease and other disorders. More than four-fifths of cardiovascular disease deaths are attributed to heart attacks and strokes, and a third of these deaths occur early in people under the age of 70.

The organization stated that unhealthy diet, physical inactivity, tobacco use, and harmful use of alcohol are the most important risk factors for heart disease and stroke, and air pollution is also an important environmental risk factor. The effects of behavioral risk factors may appear in individuals in the form of high blood pressure, high blood glucose, high blood lipids, and overweight and obesity. These “intermediate risk factors” can be measured in primary care facilities to indicate the increased risk of heart attacks, stroke, heart failure, and other complications.

Studies and research by the organization have shown that quitting tobacco use, reducing the amount of salt in the diet, eating more fruits and vegetables, engaging in regular physical activity, and avoiding harmful alcohol consumption are habits that reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases. Health policies that create enabling environments to make healthy choices available at an affordable cost, as well as improving air quality and reducing pollution rates, are essential to encourage people to adopt healthy behavior.

It is worth noting that the world celebrates World Heart Day on September 29 of each year, with the aim of raising awareness of cardiovascular diseases and the importance of preventing them.