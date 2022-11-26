(Emirates Services Corporation) won the award for the best entity implementing a framework for the future of digital innovation 2022, during a conference held by the International Data Corporation (IDC) at the Museum of the Future in Dubai, during which it hosted more than 200 senior IT and business leaders from across the UAE.

The Corporation won for the digital innovation management platform “My Ideas”, which is considered one of the most important pillars of health care used by its employees, partners and customers to develop ideas and test prototypes, in addition to its role in promoting digital transformation in the Corporation.

Dr. Kulthum Al-Balushi, Chief Innovation Officer and Director of the Training and Development Center at the Foundation, confirmed that winning this award is a continuation of the path of excellence and leadership in providing the highest standards of services at the level of customers, as well as at the level of medical, nursing and administrative cadres, noting that the Foundation is keen to inculcate the principles and concepts of innovation practices according to the best Global standards at all strategic, organizational and operational levels, to achieve real and qualitative upgrading of digital and smart services.