His Excellency Dr. Youssef Mohamed Al Serkal, Director General of the Emirates Health Services Corporation, confirmed that World Health Day – which falls on April 7 of each year and is celebrated by societies this year under the slogan “Health for All” – is in line with the Corporation’s vision and strategy aimed at providing sustainable, integrated, effective and innovative health services. It is available to all members of the Emirati community.

Al-Serkal indicated, in a statement today, that this occasion is an opportunity to highlight the most prominent achievements of the health sector in the country and to define the requirements for the next stage to achieve the country’s goals and strategies related to providing a sustainable health sector that meets the needs and aspirations of customers and continues to enhance competitiveness at the regional and global levels.

He said that the Emirates Health Services Corporation is continuing on the path of development and excellence to improve the health sector in the country by attracting medical competencies and empowering human capital on a future and sustainable basis, appreciating the pivotal role and tangible efforts of the medical, nursing, technical and administrative cadres in the health sector in providing the highest standards of medical and treatment services.

The Director General of the Emirates Health Services Corporation affirmed the commitment to continue supporting all its facilities with the latest medical technology to achieve the goals of the vision of “We Are the Emirates 2031” and the UAE Centennial 2071.