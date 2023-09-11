The Emirates Health Services Corporation revealed the implementation of a number of programs and initiatives aimed at enhancing the capabilities and efficiency of the nursing staff in the school health sector, who number 321 male and female nurses, to support the educational and administrative staff, students and their families.

The Foundation’s acting Executive Director of the Medical Services Sector, Dr. Issam Al Zarouni, told Emirates Today that the Foundation seeks, in cooperation with the Emirates Foundation for School Education, to develop health, awareness and preventive services, provide psychological support programs, and promote healthy lifestyles within the school and community environment. In order to serve the health of children and adolescents, and improve their quality of life during the various stages of their development, in line with and support the national strategic directions for public health, and achieve the well-being of the UAE community.

Al-Zarouni confirmed that the Foundation had prepared and implemented an integrated training curriculum for school health nursing staff, lasting 30 accredited training hours, during which it provided them with training on “the basics of mental health in the school environment,” in addition to training 140 male and female nurses on questionnaires for children’s psychological symptoms, which would contribute to enabling them to Early detection of psychological, social and behavioral problems among students.

He added that the Foundation is in the process of completing training to include all parties of the school health nursing sector, with the aim of providing qualified nursing cadres with experience and competence, within school health clinics, in addition to investing in them, by implementing professional development programs and managing job competencies in line with international best practices. It is consistent with the strategic directions of the state and the National Strategy for Nursing and Midwifery (2022-2026).

He pointed out the provision of one male or female nurse for every 550 to 700 male and female students, to ensure the provision of the best nursing services for all educational levels, and the adoption of a competencies system as an integrated system to enable the nursing staff to carry out their role, in addition to launching the “Your Strength in Your Food” initiatives, and the “Stature – “We grow in our schools,” which is concerned with the healthy growth of children, early detection of health problems, and nutritional and growth problems.

Al-Zarouni stressed the Foundation’s keenness towards promoting health in the school environment, pointing out that last year, in cooperation with the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, it announced the launch of the first comprehensive national survey of oral and dental diseases, which is the first of its kind, with the aim of supporting survey studies and scientific research to determine the causes and factors. pathology, which leads to an integrated health system.