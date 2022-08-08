The Board of Directors of the Emirates Health Services Corporation reviewed three major transformational projects worth 53.7 million dirhams, which are expected to be completed by next December.

This came during a meeting of the Board of Directors, in the presence of the Chairman of the Board, Dr. Muhammad Salim Al-Olama, the Director General of the Foundation, Dr. Youssef Muhammad Al-Sarkal, and members of the Board.

The meeting discussed the mechanisms and stages of implementation of the “community mental health” project, as it is one of the pioneering projects aimed at strengthening community mental health services at its various preventive, curative and rehabilitative levels, and improving the quality of life of individuals in accordance with international best practices.

He also discussed ways to achieve the project’s objectives, which include the opening of specialized units for mental health services in partnership with the private sector, including specialized facilities, “midway villas”, the first of their kind in the Middle East, and the development of a network of digital mental health clinics and a psychological counseling aid line “talk to be heard”. In addition to the expansion of community mental health services through the opening and operation of specialized mental care units in primary health care centers and hospitals, the project is expected to contribute to enhancing the percentage of beneficiaries of digital mental health clinic services, and to enhance patients’ commitment to treatment plans.

The members discussed the “Virtual Healthcare with Metaverse Technology” project, where the council decided to launch and activate the Meta Healthcare platform, which the Emirates Health Services Corporation is the first health agency to use in the world, with the aim of developing health care services and improving the customer experience, by taking advantage of the latest reality technologies. The three-dimensional virtual (Metaverse), to develop the Meta Healthcare platform for virtual medical consultation services, allowing customers to enter the virtual world through smart devices to obtain medical advice, and expand access to health services provided by the institution. Dr. Muhammad Salim Al Olama confirmed that the Foundation is keen to be one of the first government agencies to work with the transformational projects approach since its launch at the state level, with the aim of making a qualitative leap in the level of providing health services that depend on the latest modern technological technologies, which enhance treatment protocols and provide higher Modern medical service standards, in line with the country’s position on the global health map. He added that the strategy set by the Foundation was in line with government policies and national strategies that seek to develop areas of government work and consolidate concepts of digital transformation in the health services sector, by adopting the best international standards and attracting the latest in modern medical technology.

Dr. Youssef Muhammad Al-Sarkal stated that the meeting aimed to discuss the implementation and implementation of the three projects in accordance with the specific plans and timelines, in line with the Corporation’s vision to be the world’s leading destination in providing the highest standards of health services, and improving the quality of life for individuals by providing proactive and integrated health and treatment services, and an existing health system. On the latest advanced health and treatment technologies, and a work environment based on professional health competencies and talents.

The meeting touched on the project of the Integrated Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) system, through which the Corporation seeks to enhance its institutional capabilities by establishing and implementing an integrated and comprehensive Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) system in accordance with international best practices to support the Corporation’s readiness to interconnect with the health insurance system, and raise efficiency levels. It contributes to enhancing the prospects of partnership and investment with the private sector in the future, in addition to linking the system with various payment channels to pay health services fees.

The Corporation aims to build a digital system to manage the revenue cycle and start the application in a number of its health facilities by the end of this year, in addition to creating new channels for paying health services fees and making them available to customers in cooperation with one of the banks operating in the country. The project is expected to contribute to enhancing financial efficiency and enhancing its related revenues. with medical services.

The meeting reviewed the most prominent achievements of the Foundation’s Youth Council in the field of youth empowerment, including the completion of the final version of the youth empowerment strategy in cooperation with the Strategy Department, with the active participation of youth, organizing youth seminars and brainstorming sessions, launching a questionnaire to analyze youth needs, and setting the goal of activating youth participation in The most important activities in the institution.

Al Serkal praised the achievements of the Foundation’s Youth Council at the meeting, and its efforts to enhance the institutional work environment, praising the achievements it has achieved in the field of youth empowerment, stressing the Foundation’s keenness to encourage them, adopt their creative ideas, and support their innovative projects, as part of its comprehensive strategy that includes a package of axes aimed at enabling their capabilities and enhance their presence and participation.

The meeting also reviewed the Council’s efforts and achievements in the field of performance development through the growth initiative, which included holding training courses, mentorship and opportunities to allow youth to manage projects and participate in committees, as well as meeting with executives, and raising the operational plan for various departments to suggest initiatives that could serve the strategy. .

Psychological health

Until the end of 2022, the Emirates Corporation for Health Services aims to launch and operate medical consultations for mental health services and customer happiness services, and consultancy services for promoting family health will be launched at the end of the first quarter of 2023.