The Emirates Foundation for Health Services provides a comprehensive and integrated system of services related to mental health, using modern technological technologies.

The Foundation employed digital channels within its system, in addition to hotlines, and social media platforms aimed at maintaining the mental health of community members.

The Director of the Mental Health Department at the Foundation, Dr. Noor Al-Muhairi, confirmed that the digital channels contributed to strengthening the mechanisms of communication with members of society, and made remarkable progress in introducing them to the health services provided by the Foundation’s hospitals and health care centers, noting the Foundation’s keenness to provide the highest standards of care services. Health and mental health within a comprehensive digital system based on artificial intelligence and smart technologies.

Al-Muhairi added that Al-Amal Hospital for Mental Health, which is affiliated with the Corporation, provides a number of channels that allow customers to benefit from its health services, within a set of systems and legislation that preserve privacy, and achieve the desired goals by encouraging customers to communicate and benefit from the system of smart and advanced services provided by the hospital. .

The channels provided by the Foundation included the “Speak to be heard” initiative, as a helpline is available from nine in the morning until nine in the evening via the number 8008877It aims to provide counseling and psychological support over the phone or through e-mail: Alamal.consultations@ehs.gov.aeIn addition to the text messaging service.

It also provides, through the Emirates Health Services Corporation platform, a package of various awareness programs aimed at improving the quality of life, in cooperation with the media and through social media.

The programs are provided by mental health professionals working in the institution’s facilities and local and international bodies, in addition to periodically publishing awareness messages on the foundation’s platforms and social media channels.

Al-Amal Hospital is the largest mental health care facility in the country. It is designed according to the best international standards and practices of psychiatry. It includes six academic clinical groups, in addition to the emergency service, each with an integrated team that includes psychiatrists, consultants, psychologists and social workers, and a support services team of speech therapists. Occupational therapy and physical therapy, as well as family physicians and medical practitioners.

It also provides specialized mental health services through clinical academic groups, and under each academic clinical group falls outpatient care services, inpatient care services, and community mental health services that include home visiting teams, a day care center, and a network of electronic clinics for community mental health in primary care centers, And psychiatric emergency services to receive emergency cases from the Emirate of Dubai and the Northern Emirates 24 hours a day.

The hospital’s academic clinical groups include “adult psychiatry,” which provides inpatient and outpatient services, emergency services, community services, electrotherapy services, and a rehabilitative day care service that provides psychological, social and occupational rehabilitation programs for patients with chronic mental illnesses.

The groups also provide “Child and Adolescent Psychiatry”, for the age group less than 18 years old, through the outpatient clinic, on all days of the week, except for official holidays.

The clinic operates from Monday to evening, while it provides “psychiatry for senior citizens” of the age group 60 years and above through the outpatient clinic on all days of the week, except for official holidays.

The hospital provides an “addiction treatment” section for the age group between 18 and 60 years through the male and female inpatient departments, in addition to the “Psychiatry for People of Determination” section. “Forensic medicine”.

The Kuwait Hospital in Sharjah, Al Qassimi Hospital for Women and Childbirth, Al Qassimi Hospital, Khor Fakkan Hospital, Obaidullah Hospital, Fujairah Hospital and Masafi Hospital provide various packages of mental health services within the outpatient clinics, which in turn provide assessment and treatment service by a multidisciplinary team, and e-clinic service. Mental health, outpatient service for the treatment of children and adolescents.

In addition, 39 primary health care centers of the Foundation provide mental health services to the community in the UAE, including psychological assessment, follow-up cases, treatment, counselling, psychological and family guidance, support and social empowerment.

