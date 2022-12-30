The Emirates Health Services Corporation launched the Virtual Telemedicine Services Project, using 3D virtual reality technology (Metaverse), which includes the provision of virtual medical consultation services with advanced and smart technologies, as part of its major transformational projects aimed at adopting the use of modern technology in the medical sector, and promoting virtual medicine practices. Telemedicine in providing smart health services.

The qualitative technology, which is the first of its kind, allows various members of society to enter the virtual world through smart devices, which expands the reach of the service to wide segments of individuals, and enhances the experience of customers, by establishing a new channel to provide health services using metaverse technology, to enable patients to obtain health services. Medical consultations for mental health, family health promotion clinics, and customer happiness services using metaverse technology, without the need for the customer to move.

The Director General of the Emirates Health Services Corporation, Dr. Youssef Mohamed Al Serkal, confirmed that the Foundation is the first global health entity to launch Metaverse technology, to provide virtual medicine services, including mental health services, and the promotion of family health and customer happiness, to achieve the goals of sustainable health development, through Adopting best practices that adopt artificial intelligence, the Internet of things, and blockchain technologies, to enhance governance services, clinical review, research activity, ethical standards, and best practices adopted globally, in a way that enhances the gains of the health sector, and raises the competitiveness of the health care sector internationally.

The initiative aims to enhance virtual medicine and telemedicine practices in virtual clinics, and facilitate patients’ journey in obtaining health services, by providing remote medical consultation services, providing medicines through robotic pharmacies, raising customer satisfaction levels and patients’ confidence, through outpatient services, and developing Service channels related to the provision of medical and treatment consulting services, including the provision of psychological medical consultation services for different age groups, the establishment of a center for customer happiness, the provision of family health promotion services, and the institution being the first in the world in the application of metaverse technology “without technical equipment.”

Metaverse technology provides a three-dimensional interactive space that allows customers to meet healthcare professionals in the environment, health and safety, through a secure link using their personal devices equipped with a camera, microphone and speakers, without the need for any additional device, such as a headset or additional control units, where they can Physicians may communicate with the patient to assess health conditions, discuss treatment plans, and conduct treatments and consultations, in addition to any other clinical services that do not require physical presence.