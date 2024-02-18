The Emirates Health Services Corporation unveiled the “Predicting Cardiovascular Diseases Using Clinical Artificial Intelligence” project, which is the first of its kind in the world and aims to reduce the incidence of the disease and prevent it before it occurs.

Acting Executive Director of the Medical Services Sector at the Emirates Health Services Corporation, Dr. Issam Al Zarouni, told Emirates Today that the Corporation is keen to adopt smart solutions to develop and improve health care systems in the country, indicating that this strategic step represents part of the country’s vision in Promoting innovation and the use of technology, to enhance quality and efficiency in providing health services.

Al Zarouni added that the Foundation, as part of its journey towards digital transformation in the healthcare sector, has implemented 80% of the “Predicting Cardiovascular Diseases Using Clinical Artificial Intelligence” project, which is unique in its implementation globally, and the Foundation has come a long way in implementing it, explaining that it is one of the smart solutions that… It is based on artificial intelligence technology and a risk assessment scale, with the aim of identifying patients suffering from acute heart failure, in addition to identifying patients most at risk of readmission to the hospital or the possibility of serious complications.

For her part, Director of Data and Statistics Department at the Foundation, Dr. Sarah Al-Shaya, explained that the indicators that were used in this technology include: heart rate, medications taken by the patient, blood sugar levels, patient visits to the accident department, and body mass, through a mechanism based on Analyzing data, accelerating treatment processes, providing effective care to improve patient experience, and facilitating communication between medical teams.

Al Shaya explained that these technological efforts enhance the competitiveness of the Emirates Health Services Corporation at the local and global levels, as its adoption of smart solutions contributes to improving the efficiency of advanced medical services, making it at the forefront of the leading health authorities, in addition to forming a qualitative step to develop the health care sector, which in turn contributes to Strengthening the UAE’s position as a regional and global destination for advanced healthcare.