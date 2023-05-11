His Excellency Dr. Yousef Mohamed Al Serkal, Director General of the Emirates Health Services Corporation, confirmed that International Nurses Day is an opportunity to recall the exceptional efforts made by the nursing cadres and the vital roles they play with high efficiency and quality within the multidisciplinary health care team that has proven its worth.

In a statement, Al-Serkal congratulated all nurses who work in the Foundation’s facilities and the health sector in general on this global occasion that the Foundation celebrates along with health communities around the world on May 12 of each year. Pointing out that the Emirates Health Services Corporation continues its unremitting efforts to support Empowering nursing cadres, especially young people, as they represent the future of the profession and the arm supporting the health system, in a way that serves the strategic directions of the wise leadership in the country.

He expressed the Foundation’s keenness to highlight their great efforts and shed light on the essential role played by the nursing cadres, pointing to the wide scope of work and tasks assigned to them and the complexity of their specialized roles in order to serve the vision of the Emirates Health Services Corporation to be one of the leading destinations in the world in providing the best health services, especially General and specialized nursing services, within the best international practices.