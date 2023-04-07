The Emirates Health Services Corporation organized the “Don’t See Evil” initiative, which aimed to carry out field visits to patients in a number of its affiliated hospitals, on the occasion of the celebration of World Health Day, which falls on the seventh of April of each year.

His Excellency Dr. Essam Al Zarooni, Acting Executive Director of the Medical Services Sector at the Emirates Health Services Corporation, confirmed that World Health Day is an important occasion to highlight the efforts of all cadres working in the health sector and highlight their role in providing the highest standards of health services to customers, which is an opportunity to value and appreciate those efforts. During the initiatives that are organized in the various health facilities of the Corporation.

He added that the Foundation’s celebration of World Health Day is a translation of its keenness to consolidate efforts towards implementing a distinguished health system that guarantees comprehensiveness and effectiveness to achieve the highest level of individual health, based on the directives and vision of the wise leadership by providing high-quality health services.

The “You See No Evil” initiative included the implementation of a number of field visits to patients in a number of hospitals to check on their condition and bring joy to their hearts, in the presence of a delegation of the Foundation’s leaders and officials, in addition to distributing gifts to 50 patients residing in the Foundation’s hospitals and to the medical staff who take care of the patients.