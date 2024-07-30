Emirates Health Services Corporation has opened a virtual primary healthcare centre (Digital Care Centre) “Digital Care Center” Which will start providing its services starting tomorrow, benefiting from the latest technological techniques to employ them with the aim of providing smart solutions in the field of primary healthcare for clients, in line with its objectives aimed at developing pioneering digital health services that contribute to enhancing the outcomes of the health sector and improving the quality of care services provided to patients..

The opening of the center comes within the framework of the institution’s implementation of its transformational projects and in line with the objectives of the We the Emirates 2031 vision and zero bureaucracy..

The center provides the opportunity to obtain medical consultations via video call for a number of specialties through an integrated network that covers all adult citizen clients regardless of their geographical location, which ensures that the service is provided in record time and with high efficiency. .

The center includes a unified and comprehensive electronic file linked to all primary health care centers, which facilitates the follow-up of medical cases and ensures continuity of care..

His Excellency Dr. Essam Al Zarouni, Acting Executive Director of the Medical Services Sector at the Corporation, stressed that the launch of the virtual center comes within the framework of the Emirates Health Services Corporation’s continuous efforts to meet the needs and requirements of individuals and develop and improve its services permanently and continuously in a manner that befits their aspirations and advances the health services system in the UAE, consolidates its position and enhances its competitiveness at the global level, in line with the objectives of the We the Emirates 2031 vision… pointing out the Corporation’s keenness to develop innovation through all its health and digital services, translating the visions and directives of the wise leadership to provide the best health care for individuals and achieve the sustainability of the sector..

For her part, Dr. Karima Al Raisi, Director of the Primary Healthcare Department at the Foundation, explained that the launch of the Digital Care Center is the result of the Foundation’s keenness and support to enhance the use of technology in providing primary healthcare and providing high-quality medical services in innovative and effective ways, which contributes to improving the patient experience and ensures easy access to primary healthcare from anywhere..

The Digital Care Center provides innovative features and enables easy appointment booking through digital channels, saving time and effort, and provides family medicine services that include health consultations, which contributes to maintaining the health and safety of patients. .

The smoking cessation program is one of the prominent services provided by the center, as it provides continuous support and follow-up to achieve this goal. Nutritional consultations can be obtained that enable individuals to make informed decisions regarding their diet and healthy lifestyle, which ensures a comfortable and smooth experience for patients, in addition to enhancing the use of telemedicine services, reducing the carbon footprint, shortening the time required to obtain medical appointments, and raising the customer satisfaction index by providing distinguished and fast health services that enhance patients’ confidence and improve the quality of health care provided to them..