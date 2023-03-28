The Emirates Health Services Corporation opened a Pediatric Hematology Clinic at Saqr Hospital in Ras Al Khaimah, which is affiliated to it, as part of its commitment to provide the best levels of specialized health care. The clinic receives children suffering from hereditary and non-hereditary blood diseases.

Issam Al Zarouni, Acting Executive Director of the Hospital Sector at the Emirates Health Services Corporation, affirmed that the Foundation continues to support all its health facilities with the aim of achieving goals that coincide with the UAE strategy for quality of life in line with its strategy based on adopting and developing a system of sustainable, integrated and innovative health services available to all members of the Emirati society, including It contributes to consolidating its competitiveness at the local and global levels, and providing distinguished health care services that keep pace with the national vision “We Are the Emirates 2031” in order to achieve the goals of the UAE Centennial 2071.

In turn, the Director of Saqr Hospital in Ras Al Khaimah, Dr. Mona Al-Ayyan, explained that the opening of the clinic for blood diseases for children comes within the framework of the continuous endeavor to strengthen the system of health services provided by the hospital to all customers in general and to children in particular, as the hospital seeks to improve the quality of health care for children to advanced levels and consolidate the position The leadership of both the institution and the hospital in this field, pointing out that the opening of the clinic will represent an important tributary in achieving the objectives of the UAE strategy for quality of life and supporting the objectives and strategy of the institution aimed at developing health and treatment services and ensuring their comprehensiveness and integration according to the best medical standards and practices.

For her part, Dr. Sally Al-Naim, pediatric hematology and oncology consultant at Saqr Hospital, indicated that the clinic will contribute to enhancing the services of children’s clients who suffer from hereditary and non-hereditary blood diseases such as hereditary anemia, such as thalassemia, sickle cell anemia, and bean anemia, in addition to bleeding disorders such as hemophilia and low blood count. White blood cells and screening for genetic diseases of newborns.

She explained that the clinic also provides examinations and treatment for anemia caused by iron deficiency, folic acid, B12, idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura, and leukemia, noting that the clinic receives referred cases from various centers and clinics of the Emirates Health Services Corporation.