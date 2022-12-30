The Emirates Health Services Corporation launched the Virtual Telemedicine Services Project using the 3D virtual reality technology “Metaverse”, which includes the provision of virtual medical consultation services with advanced and smart technologies, as part of its major transformational projects aimed at adopting the use of modern technology in the medical sector and promoting virtual medicine and telemedicine practices. In providing smart health services.
This qualitative technology, which is the first of its kind, allows various members of society to enter the virtual world through smart devices, which expands the scope of access to the service to wide segments of individuals and enhances the experience of customers by creating a new channel to provide health services using metaverse technology to enable patients to obtain medical consultation services for mental health. Family health promotion clinics and customer happiness services using metaverse technology, without the need for the customer to move.
Dr. Youssef Mohamed Al Serkal, Director General of the Emirates Health Services Corporation, confirmed that the Corporation is the first global health entity to launch the “Metaverse” technology to provide virtual medicine services, including mental health services, and to enhance family health and customer happiness to achieve the goals of sustainable health development by adopting best practices that rely on intelligence. artificial intelligence, the Internet of things, and blockchain technologies to enhance governance services, clinical review, research activity, ethical standards, and internationally approved best practices, in order to enhance the gains of the health sector and raise the competitiveness of the health care sector internationally.
He added that the Corporation was a pioneer in launching smart transformational projects that employ “Metaverse” technology in its health facilities based on its strategy that is based on looking forward to the future and anticipating challenges and opportunities in addition to enhancing the reality of innovation and investment in national medical capabilities as the most sustainable investment in addition to the continuity of the Corporation. In keeping pace with the rapid developments and changes taking place in the global health sector and attracting the latest international medical devices and therapeutic health technologies based on artificial intelligence and automation of services, confirming the forward-looking feasibility of the institution to integrate the tools and technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution in preventive, diagnostic and curative services in line with the UAE Centennial 2071 to bring about a qualitative transformation in The field of health care provided to patients.
The initiative aims to enhance virtual medicine and telemedicine practices in virtual clinics, facilitate patients’ journey in obtaining health services by providing telemedicine consultation services, providing medicines through robotic pharmacies, raising customer satisfaction levels and patients’ confidence through outpatient services, and developing service channels related to providing consulting services. Medical and therapeutic services, including the availability of psychological medical consultation services for different age groups, the establishment of a center for customer happiness, the provision of family health promotion services, and the institution being the first in the world in the application of metaverse technology “without technical equipment.”
The “Metaverse” technology provides a three-dimensional interactive space that allows customers to meet healthcare professionals in the environment, health and safety through a secure link using their personal devices equipped with a camera, microphone and speakers without the need for any additional device such as a headset or additional consoles where doctors can communicate with The patient is assessed for health conditions, discussing treatment plans, conducting therapies and consultations in addition to any other clinical services that do not require physical presence.
