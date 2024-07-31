The Emirates Health Services Corporation announced the opening of a virtual primary healthcare center, the “Digital Care Center,” which will begin providing its services starting today (July 31, 2024), taking advantage of the latest technological techniques to employ them with the aim of providing smart solutions in the field of primary healthcare for clients, in line with its goals to develop pioneering digital health services that contribute to enhancing the outcomes of the health sector and improving the quality of care services provided to patients.

The center provides the opportunity to obtain medical consultations via video call for a number of specialties through an integrated network that covers all adult citizen clients regardless of their geographical location, which ensures that the service is provided in record time and with high efficiency. The center also includes a unified and comprehensive electronic file linked to all primary health care centers, which facilitates the follow-up of medical cases and ensures continuity of care.

The Acting Executive Director of the Medical Services Sector at the Corporation, Dr. Essam Al Zarouni, confirmed in a press statement yesterday that the launch of the virtual center comes within the framework of the Emirates Health Services Corporation’s continuous efforts to meet the needs and requirements of individuals, and to develop and improve its services on a permanent and continuous basis in a manner that befits their aspirations, and advances the health services system in the UAE, consolidates its position, and enhances its competitiveness at the global level, in line with the objectives of the We the Emirates 2031 vision.

Dr. Karima Al Raisi, Director of the Primary Healthcare Department at the Corporation, explained that the launch of the Digital Care Center aims to provide high-quality medical services in innovative and effective ways, which contributes to improving the patient experience and ensures easy access to primary healthcare from anywhere.

The Digital Care Center offers innovative features that enhance the primary healthcare experience for customers. The center allows easy appointment booking through digital channels, saving time and effort. It also provides family medicine services that include health consultations, which contributes to maintaining the health and safety of patients. The smoking cessation program is one of the prominent services provided by the center, as it provides continuous support and follow-up to achieve this goal. Nutrition consultations can be obtained that enable individuals to make informed decisions about their diet and healthy lifestyle, ensuring a comfortable and smooth experience for patients.

