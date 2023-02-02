The Director General of the Emirates Health Services Corporation, Dr. Youssef Mohamed Al Serkal, confirmed that the Foundation is working to support the achievement of health care goals that apply the best international practices, as a primary goal that leads to keeping pace with the UAE’s directions towards enhancing health readiness and preparations, and building a healthy and healthy society that enjoys a quality of life. health.

During the Foundation’s launch of the Innovation Strategy 2023-2026, on the sidelines of its participation in the Arab Health Exhibition 2023, Al-Serkal said that the Innovation Strategy 2023-2026 is a road map for moving forward in embodying the leadership’s vision and aspirations, and achieving the goals by enhancing the sustainability of the future health care sector, and its ability to contribute to Achieving the National Strategy for Quality of Life 2031, and the national vision “We are the Emirates 2031”, in order to achieve the goals of the UAE Centennial 2071, during which the health care sector will be a sustainable sector.

Dr. Kalthoum Al-Balushi, Chief Innovation Officer and Director of the Training and Development Center at the Foundation, stated that the strategy aims to promote healthy lifestyles and quality of life for various segments of society, by developing public and preventive health and mental health programs, developing health and treatment services, and ensuring their comprehensiveness and integration in accordance with best medical and health practices. In addition to building and managing strategic partnerships, developing capabilities, raising the quality of services, and achieving financial efficiency and global competitiveness, in line with national strategies and projects for the health sector.

The strategy includes a package of objectives that the Corporation intends to achieve, including enhancing the sustainability of health innovations by investing in health systems, building economic resilience, in addition to developing the health economy, by advancing health care services and programs, and increasing the return on investment by applying innovative solutions by providing an environment Institutional stimulating innovation, leading to the promotion of innovation culture at all levels of the organization, building internal capabilities, and streamlining innovation practices.

It also aims to adopt initial pilot projects by developing the mechanism of experimental models, applying innovations and expanding their impact, and strengthening partnerships to develop health innovation by building strong support for emerging companies in the field of health care and developing initiatives, through six main pillars adopted by the strategy, which include proactive thinking, creating opportunities, Cooperation, continuity and change, focus on customers, and focus on entrepreneurship.

It is noteworthy that the Foundation adopts a clear vision that aims to achieve leadership by providing distinguished health care services that keep pace with the country’s vision and are in line with international standards.