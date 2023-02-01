The Emirates Health Services Corporation announced the “Ghiath” project for emergency and crisis management and ensuring business continuity, as part of the activities of the second day of the Arab Health Exhibition and Conference 2023, under the slogan “We Create the Future of Health Care”.

“Ghaith” is a smart digital system and a central platform that includes health resource data in the institution aimed at monitoring vital processes in the institution’s health facilities, forecasting risks to ensure effective and professional response, enhancing proactivity and flexibility in managing and sustaining operations, in addition to supporting integration and compatibility efforts between Strategic partners, as the system was linked during the first phase with the National Authority for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management, the National Center of Meteorology, the National Ambulance, and the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, as notifications are currently being received from these entities, each according to its scope of competence.

The system is intended to be linked with all health authorities in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, and will also be linked in the future with the Ministry of Interior. The second phase of the “Ghaith” system will see its support with artificial intelligence in terms of predicting the occurrence of risks, responding effectively, and recovering from crises.

Dr. Muhammad Al-Olama, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Health Services Corporation, Dr. Muhammad Al-Olama, confirmed that the announcement of the “Ghiath” project comes within the framework of a series of projects announced and launched by the Corporation during the past days of the Arab Health Exhibition 2023, as part of its pioneering path aimed at developing the health care sector’s work system. And to enhance its readiness and preparations for future challenges efficiently, to achieve national strategies for enhancing the quality of life and achieving a sustainable healthy future, in line with the visions and aspirations of the wise leadership that attaches great importance to the health sector.

For his part, Director General of the Emirates Health Services Corporation, Dr. Yousef Mohamed Al Serkal, confirmed that the “Ghiath” project is considered one of the pioneering projects that embody the vision and aspirations of the wise leadership, and contribute to strengthening the future health care sector and enabling it to create a new era that includes achieving the UAE strategy for quality of life, and the vision of ” We are the UAE 2031”, leading to the UAE Strategy 2071, which will consolidate the sustainability of the healthcare sector.

He added, “The Foundation is working through its innovative health projects to support the achievement of health care goals, which apply the best international practices, as a primary goal for the Emirates Health Services Corporation, which leads to keeping pace with the UAE’s tendencies towards enhancing health readiness and preparations, and building a healthy and healthy society that enjoys a healthy quality of life.” .