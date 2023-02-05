The Emirates Health Services Corporation revealed the introduction of the “Avatar” technology, a three-dimensional technology, in the treatment of schizophrenia patients who do not respond to drug treatment, and it intends to implement it in mid-February, and it includes the patient undergoing seven treatment sessions that patients undergo until recovery.

The Foundation stated that it is the first in the Arab world and the region, and one of the pioneers globally in introducing the “Avatar” technology, which is based on the system of mental health services, in cooperation with the University of Montreal and the UAE University. With complications and difficulties for the patient that prevent him from social integration.

Dr. Essam Al Zarouni, Executive Director of the Medical Services Sector at the Emirates Health Services Corporation, confirmed in exclusive statements to Emirates Today that the adoption of the three-dimensional “Avatar” technology is the culmination of the Foundation’s efforts to enhance modern technological capabilities that rely on artificial intelligence and three-dimensional technologies. And introducing it into the mental health care system, in line with the national policy to promote mental health, and achieve the strategic goals aimed at enhancing the scope of comprehensive, integrated and needs-responsive mental health services directed to the community of all groups and ages.

For her part, Dr. Nour Al-Muhairi, Director of the Mental Health Department at the Foundation, indicated that the application of treatment with the “Avatar” technology contributes to enhancing the prevention of mental disorders, and empowering the capabilities of the medical staff by improving ways to collect, use and activate data, and conduct research on mental health in order to develop its services. Noting that the institution is the first in the Arab world to provide this technology, which will reflect positively on achieving unprecedented treatment outcomes for patients with schizophrenia. It will also contribute to strengthening mental health services, raising community awareness, as well as improving patients’ response, rehabilitation and social integration.

Al-Muhairi explained that treatment with the “avatar” technique includes undergoing seven treatment sessions, including a first preparatory session to prepare the patient, followed by a second session that depends on enabling the patient to form a personality for the hallucinations that he sees or hears, leading to drawing a virtual image of this character, and then moving to the session. The third is through which the hypothetical character is indoctrinated with negative thoughts, with the aim of directing him to resist them through positive facts.

The role of the therapist emerges in the fourth session when he replaces the “avatar” character behind the device, and starts circulating and analyzing negative thoughts, with the aim of enabling the patient to make comparisons between negative thoughts and linking them to the real reality. Then the sessions continue to correct the thoughts and increase the patient’s awareness, to enable him to control his obsessions. hallucinations, and reality overpowering them.

And the Director of the Mental Health Department at the institution stated that Al-Amal Hospital for Mental Health is keen to enhance individuals’ awareness of misconceptions and information about the importance of psychological treatments, and raises the confidence of individuals to receive psychological treatments by encouraging them to correct beliefs about psychological counseling, and to resort to psychological counseling, given its role Pivotal in the removal of life pressures resulting from work or family or social relationships.

The latest innovative treatments

The Emirates Health Services Corporation stated that the “avatar” psychological treatment technique is the latest innovative new treatment, and it will be applied in Al-Amal Hospital for Mental Health, under the supervision of the Foundation’s Mental Health Department, and primarily targets schizophrenic patients who suffer from auditory hallucinations, as this category of patients was Previously treated through medication, but a group of them do not respond to drug treatment, until a medical team devised this technology to deal with these sounds by dealing with virtual reality.

And it takes place through the patient’s presence in the clinic, and the doctor asks him to be a symbolic image, which is the “avatar”, through the voice he hears, after wearing virtual reality glasses, confirming that this technology has achieved high rates of success in raising the rates of recovery from the disease, as well as decreased The percentage of auditory hallucinations and depression, and in return, the percentage of their quality of life increased. She stressed that modern technology is expected to achieve great success within the country, and to eradicate the disease in the near future, and it may be adopted as a successful and effective treatment in the treatment of schizophrenia in the country.