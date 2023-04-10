The Emirates Health Services Corporation has launched a portable and foldable dental clinic to provide home dental care services to patients who are unable to attend in person to the traditional service outlets due to their medical and physical conditions.

This comes within the framework of the Foundation’s keenness to provide pioneering services to all segments of society, which enhances the efficiency of the health system and contributes to providing high-quality health care in a patient-centered manner that takes into account his circumstances and respects his privacy.

His Excellency Dr. Essam Al Zarouni, Executive Director of the Medical Services Sector at the Emirates Health Services Corporation, said that the Corporation, through its health facilities, is keen to diversify health care options in accordance with the highest international standards. Therefore, the Corporation sought to launch a mobile and collapsible dental clinic, which is the first government health service of its kind. at the level of the Middle East.

He pointed out that this clinic aims to provide unprecedented dental treatment services available to certain segments of society in a way that meets their requirements and needs. This contributes to consolidating the institution’s leadership in the health care sector at the local and global levels, and at the same time corresponds to the directions of the wise leadership and contributes to achieving the vision. We are the UAE 2031″ to achieve the goals of the UAE Centennial 2071.

For her part, Dr. Haifa Hannawi, Director of the Dental Services Department at the Emirates Health Services Corporation, explained that the corporation has launched 7 mobile, portable and foldable dental clinics distributed to all its specialized dental centers, as part of the continuous endeavor to provide sustainable and integrated health services, noting that the clinic allows Certain groups of society have the opportunity to benefit from dental services in their homes, with the same quality and efficiency as the services that are provided in the facilities and facilities of the Foundation.

She added that the clinic provides the medical staff with the opportunity to reach specific societal groups that are at increased risk of oral and dental diseases, explaining that the mobile clinic is an integrated and modern dental unit that meets international standards and is characterized by its light weight and ease of transportation under all circumstances. It includes a dental chair, a doctor’s chair, and an operating unit for dental equipment and tools. .

She stated that the mobile dental clinic aims to provide services to certain categories of patients whose transportation to the dental clinic is very difficult or unsafe, such as patients who suffer from diseases that require oxygen or food supplies through a tube, and those with behavioral problems, including severe autism, dementia, mental disorders, and others. .

Regarding the procedures for requesting the service, Dr. Musa Marashdeh, Head of the Policies and Procedures Department of the Dental Services Department at the Corporation, noted that a request for obtaining the home service can be submitted by telephone communication with any of the specialized dental centers spread across the various emirates of the country, where the patient himself or one of his relatives can From submitting an application to obtain the service, and in the event that the patient resides in one of the facilities such as hospitals and nursing homes for the elderly, the official in the facility can submit the service application on behalf of the patient, and as a result, the extent of the patient’s entitlement to the home service is verified by checking his medical record in the institution or requesting a medical report for the patient In the event that he receives treatment in medical facilities that do not belong to the institution, with the aim of assessing the patient’s health condition and proving his eligibility to receive this service according to the categories specified for it, and in the event that all conditions for eligibility for the service are met, the date of the first home visit is determined.

The scope of home dental care services includes emergency cases resulting from dental nerve diseases and surgical emergencies such as abscesses, oral and facial swellings, dental cleaning, dental fillings, removable fixtures, repair and adjustment of removable fixtures, and treatment of diseases of the oral tissues such as ulcers, various infections, and simple tooth extractions.

The concerned centers provide all patients covered by home care with training on brushing and toothpaste fortified with fluoride, and will continue to visit them every three months to ensure the safety of the mouth and teeth, and apply fluoride to all patients through periodic follow-up in order to reduce the chances of developing tooth decay.