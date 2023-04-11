The Emirates Health Services Corporation revealed that it has launched a portable and foldable dental clinic to provide home dental care services to patients who are unable to come in person to the traditional service outlets due to their medical and physical conditions. It contributes to the provision of high-quality health care in a patient-centered manner that takes into account his circumstances and respects his privacy.

The Executive Director of the Medical Services Sector at the Emirates Health Services Corporation, Dr. Issam Al Zarouni, confirmed that the Corporation, through its health facilities, is keen to diversify health care options in accordance with the highest international standards, so the Corporation sought to launch a mobile and collapsible dental clinic, which is considered the first government health service of its kind on level in the Middle East, which aims to provide unprecedented dental treatment services available to certain segments of society to meet their requirements and needs. We are the UAE 2031″, leading to achieving the goals of the UAE Centennial 2071.

For her part, Dr. Haifa Henawi, Director of the Dental Services Department at the Emirates Health Services Corporation, explained that the Foundation has launched 7 mobile, portable and foldable dental clinics distributed among all its specialized dental centers, as part of the continuous endeavor to provide sustainable and integrated health services, noting that the clinic allows Certain groups of society have the opportunity to benefit from dental services in their homes, with the same quality and efficiency as the services that are provided in the facilities and facilities of the institution. Keeping pace with international standards, it is characterized by its light weight and ease of transportation under all circumstances. It includes a dental chair, a doctor’s chair, and an operating unit for dental equipment and tools.

beneficiary categories

Regarding the beneficiary groups, the Director of the Dental Services Department explained that the mobile dental clinic aims to provide its services to certain categories of patients whose transportation to the dental clinic is very difficult or unsafe, such as patients who suffer from diseases that require the supply of oxygen or food through a tube, and those with behavioral problems, including This includes severe autism, dementia, mental disorders, and others.

Service request

Regarding the procedures for requesting the service, Dr. Musa Marashdeh, Head of the Policies and Procedures Department of the Dental Services Department at the Corporation, indicated that a request for obtaining the home service can be submitted through telephone communication with any of the specialized dental centers spread across the various emirates of the country, where the patient himself or one of his relatives can From submitting a request to obtain the service, and in the event that the patient resides in one of the facilities, such as hospitals and nursing homes for the elderly, the official in the facility can submit the service request on behalf of the patient, and after that, the extent of the patient’s entitlement to the home service is verified by checking his medical record in the institution, or requesting a report Medical for the patient in the event that he receives treatment in medical facilities that do not belong to the institution, with the aim of assessing the patient’s health condition and proving his eligibility to receive this service according to the categories specified for it, and in the event that all conditions for service entitlement are met, the date of the first home visit is determined.

The range of home dental services

The scope of home dental care services includes emergencies resulting from dental nerve diseases, surgical emergencies such as abscesses and oral and facial swellings, teeth cleaning, dental fillings, movable fixtures, repair and modification of movable fixtures, and treatment of diseases of the oral tissues such as ulcers and various infections, and simple tooth extractions.

Follow-up and preventive measures

The concerned centers will provide all patients covered by home care with training on brushing and toothpaste fortified with fluoride, and will continue to visit them every three months to ensure the safety of the mouth and teeth, and apply through periodic follow-up fluoride to all patients in order to reduce the chances of developing tooth decay.